"Of course, they were going to win": Liza Koshy can't stop gushing about BTS after their AMA win

Arguably the most popular band in the world right now, BTS boasts of a huge fan following, and it looks like even Liza Koshy is not immune to their charms. BTS made history at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on November 22 (KST) by becoming the first Asian act ever to win the Artist of the Year award.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Liza Koshy presented the biggest award at the AMAs, Artist of the Year. Fans couldn't get enough of her reaction and energy as she announced BTS as the winner, which seemed to be almost identical to that of the ARMYs around the world.

While the comedian has not officially labeled herself ARMY (yet), her excitement was evident in a recent interview. Liza Koshy recently turned up as a guest on The Tonight Show with OG A-List ARMY member Jimmy Fallon. The host, who is one of BTS’ most famous fans, could not resist asking the YouTuber about how it felt to hand over the award to such a talented group of artists. Liza's answer did not disappoint.

The popular star revealed that her ecstatic reaction was involuntary. Although she appeared shocked, Liza had already predicted that they would win, and BTS is never one to dash hopes. Liza Koshy added that there was no one who deserved it more than BTS. She said,

"That’s a little bit of acting there. I’m acting like I’m in total shock, but of course, they were going to win. They’re brilliant — such beast performers."

That was not the only interaction Liza Koshy had with the enigmatic septet. She met them once again backstage, and this time she left no hold barred from letting BTS know how much she admired them.

"I did this little, ‘Oh my gosh, Kings. I’m in the presence of royalty.’ And they all bowed at me, and I felt like a gust of wind. I was fed."

Neither Liza nor Jimmy Fallon could stop gushing about the “Butter” artists, who have been breaking records around the world.

“They are unbelievable. They crushed it at the AMAs — they can do it all.”

While fans of BTS are appreciative of Liza Koshy’s love for the band, several ARMY members are holding their breath for when she proclaims her position as a true-blue (or purple) ARMY. Several eagle-eyed fans also spotted the actor enjoying the band’s “Butter” performance.

After the AMAs and her interview with Jimmy Fallon, fans couldn't stop gushing about Liza Koshy, claiming that she was the ideal person to present the award. There were some concerns that whoever read the results would lack enthusiasm, but Liza laid all worry to rest, and the ARMYs adored her for it.

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, BTS might get another chance to shine on the global stage soon enough, as the band has been nominated for a Grammy. There are sure to be many takers for presenting Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year.

