What time will Temptation Island Season 4 finale and reunion episodes air? Couples’ final bonfire, release date and more explored

Temptation Island Season 4 is ending on May 25, 2022. The show will air its finale at 9.00 pm ET and reunion right after it at 10.00 pm ET. The finale will showcase the remaining couples making their final decision about their relationship with their partners.

Whether the couple will get back together with their old partner, or will they ditch them for new ones, or will they leave Temptation Island alone will be revealed in the next few hours.

All about Temptation Island Season 4 finale part 2

Temptation Island Season 4 finale episode will air on Wednesday on USA Network. The last episode, The Final Bonfire Part 2, will see couples making some tough decisions about their love lives.

The official synopsis of episode 11 reads:

“The couples reunite at their final bonfire. Will they leave together, alone, or with someone new?”

Following the finale, Temptation Island will air its reunion episode to talk to the singles about their journey on the show, revealing some shocking details about them and their temptations.

In the upcoming episode, Luke Wechselberger will pop the question to girlfriend Iris Jardiel with a diamond engagement ring. They dated for four years before coming to the show to build a “build stronger trust.” In a preview of the show, Luke says:

"I'm nervous that she is going to move on before she gets to experience the person that I have become. Iris may not think that we're ready to take that next step, but I am not holding back anymore. I made that mistake in the past being afraid to commit and right now I am ready to commit to Iris."

Not only Luke’s fate will be revealed in the finale, but it will also showcase Ashley and Lascelles’ final decision along with Ash and Hania’s fate.

Whether Ash will take back Hania or will she leave the island with Taylor Patrick will be revealed in the final episode of the show.

Temptation Island Season 4 finale part 1 recap

Last week’s bonfire saw some exciting turns of events. In part 1, Edgar and Gillian met at the final bonfire, but things did not end well. The couple decided to part ways and left the island alone.

But after Gillian left, Edgar brought out Marissa, with whom he got intimate towards the end of the season. After talking, the two decided to go to the island together to explore their relationship further. The new couple decided to leave without telling Gillian about it, leaving his fans stunned and unhappy with his decision.

Edgar and Gillian met in college and dated for four years before joining the show. Gillian persuaded Edgar to participate in the show as she wanted to see if they both could survive the temptation. They decided not to go beyond kissing the singles on the Island.

However, things went downhill for the couple as Gillian connected with single Tommy Soltis, and Edgar got intimate with Marissa on the show, which ended their relationship.

Will the remaining three couples also have a similar fate, or will they leave Temptation Island with their old partner? Tune in on Wednesday on USA Network to find out all about the couple’s final call.

