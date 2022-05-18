What time will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 10 air? Reality show to explore couples reuniting at The Final Bonfire

Temptation Island Season 4 is all set to air an intense, drama-filled Episode 10 on May 18, 2022, at 10.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on USA Network.

The upcoming episode will see couples trying to make the final decision about their relationship. The dating series initially began with four couples who wanted to check their compatibility with their partners and test if they could resist temptation after meeting 24 singles who were on the show to find true love.

All about Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 10

Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 10 will air on Wednesday, May 18. Titled, The Final Bonfire Part 1, the new episode will see couples reuniting with their partners and deciding the fate of their relationship. The description of the episode states:

“The couples reunite at their final bonfire. Will they leave together, alone, or with someone new?”

In the social experiment-inspired show Temptation Island, four couples get a chance to relive their single lives after being separated in Hawaii. Every relationship is tested when they are tempted by attractive singles on the island. In the end, the contestants either walk away alone, or with their old partners or with their newfound love.

Quick recap of Temptation Island Season 4

The season started with four couples who had been romantically involved for over a year but still had some unresolved issues between them. The four couples in Season 4 are: Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger. Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares, Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago, and Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker.

After many ups and downs, it seems that Hania and Ash might go their separate ways since the former confessed to cheating on the latter in the past. Iris and Luke might also part ways. Lascelles separated from her long-time girlfriend Ashley after confessing his love for Trace. Meanwhile, Gillian dumped her long-time beau Edgar after connecting deeply with Tommy. All the separations and breakups involved lots of tears and emotional drama as the contestants discarded their partners for someone new.

In one of the episodes, Edgar was hurt hearing that the promise ring meant nothing to Gillian and seeing her kissing another man. On the flip side, Gillian was heartbroken to discover that her boyfriend got intimate with one of the singles on the show. Later, Gillian severed all ties with Edgar and sent a video message saying that he deserved nothing but the best. She even thanked him for being her boyfriend for so long. In response, Edgar thanked Gillian for bringing him to Temptation Island and helping him come out of his comfort zone.

Which couple will make it out of the show successfully on Wednesday? Catch the latest episode of Temptation Island on USA Network on May 18, or watch it on Peacock the day after its network release. Viewers can also watch the show on various live streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, and Philo.

