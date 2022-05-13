Temptation Island: Fans slam Gillian over outburst after watching Edgar's video claiming she cheated first 

Temptation Island returned for another drama-filled episode. Picking up right from where they left off last week, Gillian Lieberman discovers that Edgar De Santiago cheated on her with Marrisa Rodriguez. Traumatized and hurt, Gillian breaks down when she sees a video of Marrisa saying that they explored every room in their villa.
Unable to control her anger, the minute the Temptation Island contestant enters the villa, she announces that her boyfriend was the first to have s*x with another woman on the show. Seeing her outsized reaction, fans slammed Gillian, saying Edgar's not to be blamed, since she cheated on him first.
After watching the video of Edgar and Marrisa during the bonfire, Gillian revealed that it hurt her badly. She said,
"It hurts so bad. He literally was acting the same exact way with her. I just want him to know that, for me, it’s not so easy to throw away the love that we have."
The Temptation Island contestant continued to say that her relationship with Edgar still meant a lot to her. Adding to that, she wondered how he could replace her like that, claiming she cannot do the same.
Gillian then revealed to the other girls that Edgar had lied to her about his date with Marissa. She said,
“He lied to me you know? First he told me they never had s*x on the overnight date and then he told me that they did have s*x and now I’m finding out that they had a lot of s*x, you know? And it’s just so painful.”
The college sweethearts had been struggling with their relationship when they entered Temptation Island. But not long after they separated from the island, Gillian got intimate with Tommy Soltis.
Back at the villa, Edgar confesses to the guys that he should've taken into account Gillian's feelings before getting intimate with Marissa. But then he went on to blame her steamy relationship with Tommy for making him do what he did.
Fans who watched the entire encounter on Wednesday night's episode of Temptation Island took to social media to share their thoughts. Many claimed that Gillian's rage was uncalled for because she had cheated first.
Fans react to Gillian's outburst on Temptation Island
Taking to Twitter, many fans questioned how it was fair for Gillian to cheat, but not Edgar.
As for her overnight date with Tommy, Gillian shared that she wasn't in the mood for anything after watching the video of Edgar and Marissa. She said,
"I was definitely not in the mood to do anything even close to that. We did have a good time but just not like that. Not the way Edgar and Marissa had a good time. I was not looking for that ever."
So, what does the future hold for Edgar and Gillian? We'll have to wait and see what happens when Temptation Island returns next week.
Temptation Island airs on USA Network every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. For more information, check your local listings.