Temptation Island: Fans slam Gillian over outburst after watching Edgar's video claiming she cheated first 

Temptation Island returned for another drama-filled episode. Picking up right from where they left off last week, Gillian Lieberman discovers that Edgar De Santiago cheated on her with Marrisa Rodriguez. Traumatized and hurt, Gillian breaks down when she sees a video of Marrisa saying that they explored every room in their villa.

Unable to control her anger, the minute the Temptation Island contestant enters the villa, she announces that her boyfriend was the first to have s*x with another woman on the show. Seeing her outsized reaction, fans slammed Gillian, saying Edgar's not to be blamed, since she cheated on him first.

After watching the video of Edgar and Marrisa during the bonfire, Gillian revealed that it hurt her badly. She said,

"It hurts so bad. He literally was acting the same exact way with her. I just want him to know that, for me, it’s not so easy to throw away the love that we have."

The Temptation Island contestant continued to say that her relationship with Edgar still meant a lot to her. Adding to that, she wondered how he could replace her like that, claiming she cannot do the same.

Gillian then revealed to the other girls that Edgar had lied to her about his date with Marissa. She said,

“He lied to me you know? First he told me they never had s*x on the overnight date and then he told me that they did have s*x and now I’m finding out that they had a lot of s*x, you know? And it’s just so painful.”

The college sweethearts had been struggling with their relationship when they entered Temptation Island. But not long after they separated from the island, Gillian got intimate with Tommy Soltis.

Back at the villa, Edgar confesses to the guys that he should've taken into account Gillian's feelings before getting intimate with Marissa. But then he went on to blame her steamy relationship with Tommy for making him do what he did.

Fans who watched the entire encounter on Wednesday night's episode of Temptation Island took to social media to share their thoughts. Many claimed that Gillian's rage was uncalled for because she had cheated first.

Fans react to Gillian's outburst on Temptation Island

Taking to Twitter, many fans questioned how it was fair for Gillian to cheat, but not Edgar.

fernando vaz @fvaz09 Sorry gillian after weeks of not even doing anything and watching you eff around with Tommy and you saying how you didnt want Edgar anymore, he moved on. SORRY. #TemptationIsland Sorry gillian after weeks of not even doing anything and watching you eff around with Tommy and you saying how you didnt want Edgar anymore, he moved on. SORRY.#TemptationIsland

♡☆Lawy3r Girl☆♡ @MzKisha26 Gillian is a clown. So u can cheat and he has to watch u at every bonfire but he cant? Girl bye 🙄 #temptationisland Gillian is a clown. So u can cheat and he has to watch u at every bonfire but he cant? Girl bye 🙄 #temptationisland

Clara @clarperonhighst gillian is having an outsized reaction, but it also makes sense. edgar cheated first & broke the trust. if they had rules to not go all the way during the process, edgar assumed gillian slept w tommy so he did the same & gillian feels like her point is made. #TemptationIsland gillian is having an outsized reaction, but it also makes sense. edgar cheated first & broke the trust. if they had rules to not go all the way during the process, edgar assumed gillian slept w tommy so he did the same & gillian feels like her point is made. #TemptationIsland

Bigbrothergossip @bigbrothrgossip i don't get why awful Gillian is reacting the way she is after she's been diddling that other dude the entire time of the show. #TEMPTATIONISLAND i don't get why awful Gillian is reacting the way she is after she's been diddling that other dude the entire time of the show. #TEMPTATIONISLAND

blackpillphil @blackpillphil Gillian is one shady woman. Like she cheated first. She should have known this was on the cards. What? It’s ok for her to cheat but not him? How vain is that? #TEMPTATIONISLAND Gillian is one shady woman. Like she cheated first. She should have known this was on the cards. What? It’s ok for her to cheat but not him? How vain is that? #TEMPTATIONISLAND

Smoke Thursday @atenz11 I am confused. Is Gillian really gonna act like she hasn't been doing the same stuff? She mad, tho. #TemptationIsland I am confused. Is Gillian really gonna act like she hasn't been doing the same stuff? She mad, tho. #TemptationIsland

Brandi @bandzzbb Gillian acts like she wasn’t in the shower with Tommy last night #TemptationIsland Gillian acts like she wasn’t in the shower with Tommy last night #TemptationIsland https://t.co/UTiOzZjE15

As for her overnight date with Tommy, Gillian shared that she wasn't in the mood for anything after watching the video of Edgar and Marissa. She said,

"I was definitely not in the mood to do anything even close to that. We did have a good time but just not like that. Not the way Edgar and Marissa had a good time. I was not looking for that ever."

So, what does the future hold for Edgar and Gillian? We'll have to wait and see what happens when Temptation Island returns next week.

Temptation Island airs on USA Network every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. For more information, check your local listings.

Edited by Babylona Bora