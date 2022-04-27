What time will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 7 air? Release date, plot and more about dating series

A brand new episode of Temptation Island Season 4 is set to air on USA Network this Wednesday. It will feature couples updating their respective partners about their connections with singles.

Temptation Island is a dating series with a unique format. The show welcomed four couples and 24 singles to discover love. The couples, individually, date singles and by the end of the season, will decide whether they want to continue their long-term relationship or move on with a new partner.

The singles, on the other hand, have participated in finding true love. In the upcoming episode, the couples will be seen getting close to making up their minds about their decision.

Titled Message Received, the upcoming episode's official synopsis reads:

"The couples send video messages to their partners as their connections intensify with the singles."

When will Temptation Island Episode 7 air?

Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 7 is all set to air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 27 at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also watch the episode a day later on Peacock TV and on USA Network’s website.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for several streaming services. Some of the TV service providers include Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

Viewers can expect another intense episode after last week’s. In the previous installment, Hania and Edgar were seen shedding tears after learning that their partners, Ash and Gillian, were intimate with the two singles, respectively.

Lascelles, on the other hand, was seen confessing his love for Trace Winningham. Lascelles’ partner Ashley was shown a video where he confessed his love for the single. Ashley responded:

“I’m a bit confused.”

In the upcoming episode of the dating reality series, Ashley will be seen accepting that she doesn’t want a relationship with Lascelles.

A preview clip of episode 7 was shared on the official Instagram page of Temptation Island. In the clip, Ashley said:

“I am afraid that it’s time to do what I think is best for me.”

The video also featured Gillian, who wanted to separate from her long-time boyfriend Edgar and get serious about single Tommy. However, the latter wasn’t sure whether she wanted to be in a relationship. In a confessional, Tommy had said in a previous episode that he wished Gillian would find her independence and figure out what she wants in life without depending on anyone else.

Gillian said in the preview of episode 7 that if she was interested in someone and wanted a relationship then, she would like to have that same exception from her partner.

Meanwhile, the new episode of Temptation Island Season 4 is all set to air on April 27 on USA Network at 10.00 pm ET. The show is hosted by Mark L. Walberg.

Edited by Somava