"Hania has got to be delusional": Temptation Island fans feel Hania Stocker is being hypocritical towards Ash Lamiroult's new relationship

Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 5 aired on Wednesday, April 20 on USA Network. The episode, titled Cheers To New Beginnings, was high on emotions as the boys tried to get over the fact that their girlfriends had already bonded with some of the singles.

Temptation Island Season 4 tests the relationships of four couples in Maui, Hawaii as they are separated and then joined by 24 s*xy single men and women seeking everlasting love. At the end of the show, these couples can decide to leave with the partners they came in with or walk off into the sunset with one of the singles.

This season's couples are:

Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago

Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker

Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger

Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares

Temptation Island fans react as Hania Stocker cries for Ash Lamiroult

Hania was seen crying tonight as he learned that his girlfriend had been intimate with someone else. Although Hania had earlier announced on the season that he wanted to be in an open relationship with Ashley and also confessed in the previous episode that he cheated on her and lied about it, Hania expected Ash to stay with her.

Hania himself had bonded with Karyana Auletta in earlier episodes and even gave her a hicky on the thigh at a wild party. But today he announced that he wanted to marry Ash.

Fans were shocked to see this sudden change in his personality and his thoughts on relationships. They felt that he was being hypocritical by acting like he was hurt by Ash's actions, when he himself was the one who didn't want to define their relationship.

Anne 💋 @moonriver713 Hania you have a girl in your bed too #temptationIsland Hania you have a girl in your bed too #temptationIsland

Mike @Mike4KT_ . #TemptationIsland Hania ain’t got no business crying. You asked for this Hania ain’t got no business crying. You asked for this 😹. #TemptationIsland

sidney shaw. @taraebk I don’t know much about karma but I think it’s beating Hania’s ass rn #TemptationIsland I don’t know much about karma but I think it’s beating Hania’s ass rn #TemptationIsland

Ashley Lavender @LavListens not him crying and he BEEN CHEATING! go to hell sir! #TemptationIsland not him crying and he BEEN CHEATING! go to hell sir! #TemptationIsland

BourbonGirl83 @BourbonGirl83 Sir, Hania, you wanted an open relationship until she was having a connection with someone. You can’t use an open relationship as an excuse to cheat, if that’s the case break up. #TemptationIsland Sir, Hania, you wanted an open relationship until she was having a connection with someone. You can’t use an open relationship as an excuse to cheat, if that’s the case break up. #TemptationIsland

Other things that happened on Temptation Island tonight

Edgar de Santiago and Hania were seen crying after learning that their partners had already formed strong connections with two of the singles and were intimate with them.

The couple went on dates with the singles. Marissa Rodriguez revealed in a confessional that she was afraid of how fast things were moving with Edgar. The two called each other best friends.

Ash and Taylor Patrick decided to live in the moment and were seen kissing. Ash confessed,

"You are patient, you are sweet, I wouldn't know what to do without you on island."

Tommy asked Gillian if she was sure you wanted be in a relationship with him. He said,

"You might not know how to be alone and that scares me."

The girls enjoyed a Bubbles and Bowtie party.

Samantha Hoffman and Deac Conti from season 2 of Temptation Island arrived as new singles on the show. Deac revealed that his love life had been non-existent since the show ended and he wanted to find a partner. Samantha told the viewers that she didn't want someone like her old partner.

Trace Winningham and Lascelles had a long conversation and decided to get together. Earlier in the day, Lascelles had announced that he would be single from now on. Trace was concerened that Ashley was effecting their relationship way too much, but she was very happy after defining her relationship with Lascelles.

Viewers can watch the new episodes of Temptation Island every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET on USA Network.

