What time will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 6 air? Plot, air date and more explored

Temptation Island Season 4 is set to release a brand new episode this Wednesday on USA Network.

The reality show features four couples and 24 singles who are on a journey to discover if their love is real or to find true love. The show has always succeeded in providing viewers with a lot of drama, heartbreak, controversy, and entertainment, keeping them hooked.

The four couples of Season 4 are Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago, Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger, and Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares. By the end of the season, they will have to decide whether they want to stay together or move on.

Release date of Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Temptation Island Season 4 is all set to air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 20 at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can also watch the episode via several streaming services, including Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV. The episode will be available a day later on Peacock TV and also on the USA Network website.

What to expect from the new episode?

After tough eliminations in the previous episode, the contestants will be seen having a gala time at a bonfire party in Episode 6. Titled Cheers to New Beginnings, the upcoming episode will see the aftermath of the bonfire segment. The official synopsis reads,

“Emotions run high after the most dramatic bonfire yet; surprise guests arrive to shake things up.”

While Gillian and Edgar will be on the verge of ruining their relationship, Ashley can be seen confessing that she said something wrong.

In the preview clip, Trace Winningham and Ashley are sitting across from each other when the latter says, “I love you. I’m all yours.” Hania then asks Ashley what she meant. In response, Ashley says, “I said the wrong thing.”

The clip then features a few fast-paced shots, including that of Ashley’s girlfriend Lascelles stating that she’s confused. Edgar is on the verge of bursting into tears, while some of the contestants are deep in conflict.

Episode 5 eliminations

The previous episode of Temptation Island featured a plot twist. Host Mark Lewis Walberg asked the singles to vote each other out and then gave the couples three options. They could save one of the singles, agree with the singles’ decision or swap one of the safe singles with the one voted for elimination.

The women saved Taylor, while the men swapped Alexa for Megan. Thus, a total of nine singles were eliminated from Episode 5 — Alexa, Reilly, Emily, Brianna, Olivia, Brian, Andrew, Mike Melnick and Evan.

Viewers can catch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island Season 4 on April 20 on USA Network at 10.00 pm ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee