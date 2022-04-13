What time will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 5 air? Plot, air date and more explored

The upcoming episode of Temptation Island Season 4 promises to be intense as contestants will have to go through the elimination round.

USA Network’s reality series, Temptation Island, follows four couples who put their long-term relationship to the test. The couples are joined by 24 single men and women who want to find everlasting love on the show.

Good-looking contestants aside, the reality TV show promises a lot of drama and entertainment, making it an emotional roller-coaster.

When will Temptation Island Episode 5 air?

Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, April 13 at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on USA Network. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after its premiere on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services or TV service providers, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream. Viewers can also watch the episodes a day later on Peacock TV.

Episode 5 will feature a plot twist

In the previous episode, the four couples separated and went on dates with the singles. The upcoming episode, titled Plot Twist, will bring in a surprise during the elimination round.

As per the episode’s preview, host Mark Lewis Walberg showed up out of nowhere and asked the single men to prepare for a surprise elimination round as five of them will be sent home. For the first time in Temptation Island’s history, the singles will vote against each other.

In the clip, Walberg says,

“Ok, right now, is time for an elimination. Five single men will be leaving the island today.”

The host then looks at all the single men standing in two lines and comments,

“Gentlemen, I’m talking to you, because you’ll pick which five of you, you think should leave the island. That’s right, this elimination you’re in control.”

This was a shocking twist that nobody was prepared for. In the upcoming episode, each one of them will have to choose five fellow contestants, and the elimination result will be based on the majority of votes.

Meanwhile, the couples will be seen going through a wide spectrum of emotions as they watch their partners’ videos interacting with singles and getting intimate.

About the show

For those unaware of the concept of the show, the official synopsis reads:

"Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 s**y single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together – or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find "the one."

Only time will tell what lies ahead for the couples and the singles.

Temptation Island Season 4 airs a new episode every Wednesday at 10.00 pm ET on USA Network.

