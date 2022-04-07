Where to watch Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 4? Air date, plot, and more explored

The upcoming episode of Temptation Island Season 4 promises to set the temperature soaring high as the couples will face a lot of tensions between them, with some falling for someone else.

Temptation Island Season 4, which premiered on March 16, 2022, centers around four long-time couples who are in a dilemma about their relationship. The 24 singles, who are also finding love, will join them and put their love to the test. The show promises a lot of drama and an emotional roller-coaster ride.

Air date, plot, and more about Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 4

Temptation Island’s Season 4 Episode 4 is all set to air on April 6, 2022, on Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST on USA Network.

In Episode 4, Broken Promises, “tensions rise in the villas and lines get blurred at the Anything but Clothes party.”

Episode 3 of Temptation Island kicked off on an emotional note when Edgar De Santiago got teary-eyed responding to his college sweetheart of four years, Gillian Lieberman’s bonfire clip, where she admitted she no longer cares about the promise ring he gifted her, which means a lot to him because he is trying to repair their relationship after his infidelity issue.

Lieberman later admitted that she is enjoying her “taste of independence,” while single Kryslyn Renee revealed that she is attracted to De Santiago. Even long-time couple Lascelles Lagares and Ashley Rodriguez are making connections with the singles.

Hosted by Mark Lewis Walberg, the upcoming series will see where their relationship stands now, especially after being tempted by the singles.

According to the official synopsis of the show:

"Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii, to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find "the one."

Four pairs who are on the show to test their relationship are:

Ashley Rodriguez & Lascelles Lagares Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger Gillian Lieberman & Edgar De Santiago Ash Lamiroult & Hania Stocker

Which pair will come out stronger than ever despite all the temptation and which pair will give in to the temptations and break up with their partners will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the show.

