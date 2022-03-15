Where to follow Temptation Island season 4 couples on social media?

Season 4 of Temptation Island is back with four couples who are in a dilemma about their relationship. The 24 singles, who are also finding love, will join these couples on the reality dating show to put their relationship to the test.

The participants are in for a wild ride as their journey will be filled with drama and a lot of emotions will come into play. The show will air on March 16, 2022, but fans can catch a glimpse of their personalities and their stories on their Instagram handles as well as on the official social media page of the show.

Hosted by Mark Lewis Walberg, the upcoming show Temptation Island will see whether these four couples will give it to the temptation of single men and women or whether their relationship will become stronger than ever.

Instagram accounts of Temptation Island season 4 couples

1) Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago

One of the youngest couples on the show, Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago are college sweethearts and have been together for the past four years. While the 23-year-old customer experience specialist Santiago and 21-year-old real estate agent Lieberman are very much in love, they still have insecurities about their future. Together on Temptation Island, they will try to face all the temptations and prove their love for each other in a true sense.

The couple can be followed on their Instagram accounts, @gillianlieberman.realtor and @edgar_desantiago.

2) Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker

The 29-year-old Lamiroult and 30-year-old Stocker are among the oldest couples on the show. The duo met through Instagram and have been dating for a year and a half. Although the couple has a gala time together, they are unsure about their future. Especially after Lamiroult, whose Instagram account is @that.ash.hole, is planning to move to Brooklyn to pursue her writing career.

Maintaining a long-distance relationship might not be easy for the couple, and to test this theory, Lamiroult is joining the Temptation Island with her garden designer partner Stroker, whose account is @hanialuke.

3) Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger

Entrepreneurs Jardiel and Wechselberger, with Instagram accounts @iris_jardiel and @luke_wechselberger respectively, have been dating for more than four years. But despite dating for so long, the couple have trust issues as Jardiel thinks that her boyfriend flirts with other women while Wechselberger is in a dilemma about their relationship as Jardiel has twice asked for a break from their relationship.

With the hope of resolving their issues, the couple have joined the Temptation Island and if they are able to resist the temptation, then Wechselberger might propose to his lady love.

4) Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares

After seven years of dating, couple Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares want to test their relationship as it has now come to a standstill. Rodriguez, a 26-year-old content producer, wants to further explore her relationship with the 27-year-old recruiter/personal trainer Lagares to add spark to their romantic lives and improve their communication. Rodriguez and Lascelles can be followed on @baddiee.ash and @luh_cellz respectively.

The sneak peeks of their relationship and all the temptations the couple will face can be viewed on the official page of Temptation Island, @temptationtv.

