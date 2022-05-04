What time will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 8 air? Plot, air date and more about USA Network’s show

Temptation Island Season 4 is all set to air a brand new episode on USA Network this Wednesday, May 4. After an intense episode last week, participants will be seen facing new uncertainties in Episode 8.

The official synopsis of Temptation Island Episode 8, titled Where Are You Sleeping?, reads:

“Reeling from their video messages, or lack thereof, the couples face new uncertainties.”

When will Temptation Island Episode 8 air?

Episode 8 of Temptation Island Season 4 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, May 4 at 10.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

After the episode airs on the channel, it will be made available on the network’s website. It can also be viewed on Peacock TV the following day.

What to expect from the new episode?

Expectations are getting higher with each episode of Temptation Island. The upcoming episode will see Gillian and Tommy getting closer after the former dumped her long-time beau Edgar in the previous episode.

Earlier, Edgar was hurt seeing Gillian kiss another man. He then received a video message from her in Episode 7 in which she stated that he deserved nothing but the best and she couldn’t thank him enough for being her partner for so long. In response, Edgar was grateful to Gillian for bringing him to the show.

Gillian will be seen sharing a deeper intimacy with Tommy, one of the singles, in Episode 8. They have been flirting with each other for quite some time, but he was reluctant to dive into a serious relationship with Gillian previously. However, his perception has clearly changed, as evidenced in a confessional that was featured in a promo clip for Episode 8 where he says,

“I’m in lov-…! Wooooah not saying that! I am in like. With a possibility of extra like.”

Gillian, on the other hand, thinks he’s not serious about her and she says,

“I feel like Tommy and I definitely have chemistry but he seems a little less interested, which is totally fine by me.”

The new episode will also deal with the dynamics between the other remaining couples. Iris and Luke, and Hania and Ash, might not end up together. Ashley’s long-time boyfriend Lascelles split with her and confessed his love for Trace in a previous episode.

Viewers can watch Temptation Island Season 4 every Wednesday on USA Network at 10.00 PM ET.

The dating series welcomed four couples and 24 singles in the beginning. The couples wanted to test their relationship compatibility and check if they can resist temptation after meeting new people. The singles came on the show to find true love.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee