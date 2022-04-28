"Yes Ashley!!!": Temptation Island fans laud Ashley Rodriguez for sending passive-aggressive message to her boyfriend

Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 7 aired on April 27, on USA Network. The episode was high on drama as Ashley Rodriguez sent her boyfriend, Lascelles Lagares, a passive-aggressive video message stating that she deserved better than what she was given in their relationship. She also said that she was not hiding the truth anymore and was happy with the woman she was becoming day by day.

Lascelles stated that he loved Ashley in his video message, but she didn't believe him. For his part, he has already formed a strong bond with Trace Winningham, to the extent of mentioning in the previous episode that he wanted to marry her.

Fans praised Ashley for her bold decision to not sugarcoat reality and communicating her true feelings.

Temptation Island fans react as Ashley sends Lascelles a passive-aggressive message

The latest episode of Temptation Island saw couples sending each other video messages, sharing their honest feelings.

Fans applauded Ashley Rodriguez for not bending to pressure, and telling Lascelles the truth about her feelings instead. They cheered for her because she kept her calm and sent a strong message to her boyfriend.

While Ashley herself has formed a strong connection with Blake Blume, she was hurt after seeing her boyfriend's proximity with Trace and his willingness to end their relationship on such short notice.

What happened on the latest episode of Temptation Island?

The April 27 episode of Temptation Island began with host Mark L. Walberg advising Ashley to take control of her relationship after she saw a clip of Lascelles telling Trace Winningham that he wants her to be his wife and that no one else really mattered. Lascelles, however, accepted that he was falling out of love with Ashley.

In the bonfire, Hania saw a clip of Ash kissing Taylor Patrick and confessed that he was afraid that Ash was going to form a stronger bond than their own with one of the singles. Edgar was sad to see Gillian kissing another man. He confessed that he wanted to let Gillian go because it hurt to love her. Luke revealed that Iris was a fan of Deac Conti and thought he was funny.

The partners sent each other video messages describing their feelings. Edgar got emotional after seeing Gillian's video message which said that she could never thank him enough and that he deserved the best. Edgar, in his video message, stated that he was thankful to her for bringing him here and he hopes that she finds what she is looking for.

Iris felt that she always forgave Luke for cheating, so she asked him to think about his actions and how much hurt he has caused her. She revealed that he had cheated on her just a couple months prior to that. Luke confessed in his video message that he wasn't the best partner and that he misses her.

In the video message, Hania stated that he was proud of Ash and no longer afraid of love anymore. Ash felt that the message was rehearsed. She felt that he had taken no accountability for his actions. and did not send back a message.

Viewers can watch the new episodes of Temptation Island every Wednesday at 10:00 pm ET on USA Network.

