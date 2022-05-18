How did director Cian O’Clery find participants for Love On The Spectrum US? Cast, format and more about Netflix’s show

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum US, a four-part docuseries, will be released at 12.00 am PT and 3.00 am ET on May 18, 2022. The reality dating show documents the journey of people on the autism spectrum as they try to find love and navigate their perfect relationships throughout the show.

Love on the Spectrum has garnered immense popularity among viewers in the past two seasons, which took place in Australia. The third season was filmed in the United States. The show's success inspired producer and director Cian O’Clery to take the format to another country.

Speaking to Today, he hopes that this season brings as much attention as the previous ones. He said:

"It's a great opportunity to hopefully introduce a really diverse group of people to a bigger audience, or another audience for people who may not have seen the Australian series. We also want to tell more stories. There's more people, and we want to continue to shine a light on the diversity of the spectrum."

Details on Love on the Spectrum US participants, format, and more

In this season of Love on the Spectrum, viewers will witness six hopefuls: Dani, Steve, Abbey, James, Kaelynn, and Subodh, embarking on a romantic journey to find a potential partner and explore more about who they are as people.

For Dani, it has been a struggle to find the right guys as she'd gone on a few bad dates already. She said:

"My ideal partner would be someone who can depend on me. We want to depend on each other."

Steve revealed that having a "lovely lady" would be an "absolute dream." While Subodh confessed that he hadn't been on a date in the past 33 years, he bonds well with fellow cast member Rachel as they are seen having fun with each other.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this US-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find — love.”

On Love on the Spectrum, participants go on dates initially set up by the producers with people from various backgrounds.

According to O'Clery, finding participants for this social experiment is more "random" than other mainstream dating shows' selection processes.

The team reportedly reached out to several autism organizations across the U.S., support groups, Facebook groups, and individual psychologists to spread the word, which eventually led to this small group on Love on the Spectrum US. The director said:

"We spoke to a lot of people. It was great to meet so many people from across the country to finally kind of decide on the people you see in the series."

O'Clery also said that the Love on the Spectrum US team takes their roles not only as producers and directors seriously but also as guiding forces for the participants by ensuring that each cast member feels comfortable and safe on set and off-camera.

This season will span six episodes, lasting around 40 minutes. The season was filmed across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Greenville, and South Carolina.

