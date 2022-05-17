Who is Dani Bowman from Love on the Spectrum US? Animation expert started her own company at 14

Dani Bowman will be part of Netflix's dating reality show Love on the Spectrum US, a four-part docuseries set to release at 12.00 am PT, and 3.00 am ET on May 18, 2022. The show documents the journey of people on the autism spectrum trying to find love and navigating relationships over time.

Love on the Spectrum is an American version of the acclaimed Australian series that has the same name and ran for two popular seasons. The insightful and warm-hearted reality dating show will take its viewers on a pleasant, joyful, and romantic ride to witness love in its purest form.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this US-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find — love.”

Who is Love on the Spectrum star Dani Bowman?

Dani Bowman graduated from Woodbury University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Fine Arts (BFA) in Animation, followed by a Master’s Degree of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and Leadership.

The Love on the Spectrum star had a language delay and didn't speak until 6. Her parents exposed her to many cartoon characters and animations, leading to her passion.

Dani is an autistic animator who started her own company DaniMation Entertainment at 14. The company is a cloud-based autism talent development company that produces original and contract animation, illustration, and graphic arts. She employs others on the spectrum as musicians, artists, and voice actors.

The company has produced nine animated shorts, a PSA, and a music video premiering at San Diego Comic-Con, along with a series of 6 illustrated children’s books. Some of their notable works include The Audition, The Home Office, Boys Don't Wear Dresses and many more.

The Home Office won them Best Editor from the 2021 EasterSeals Disability Film Challenge.

Since she was 15, Dani has led summer animation camps around the country, beginning with Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films and then expanding over to teach around 2K teens and young adults following the launch of her company.

Her website bio reads:

"Dani utilizes her six passions of Autism Advocacy, Public Speaking, Animation, Illustration, Fine and Visual Arts, and Teaching Animation to show young adults on the spectrum and with other disabilities that anything is possible and inspire them to leverage their unique ability."

Dani not only teaches animation but constantly guides her students as a mentor and a role model, encouraging them to keep dreaming and follow their passions. She has received numerous awards, including the Temple Grandin Award from Future Horizons and being the first American with Autism honored at Anna Kennedy’s “Wear It for Autism” event in London.

Dani Bowman



Love on the Spectrum U.S. Premiering on Netflix May 18th!







It's finally out!!! I'm on @netflix 's "Love On the Spectrum U.S." Finally I can talk about it! Yay!! The suspense was killing me!

Love on the Spectrum on Netflix will feature singles and couples - fiancés Jimmy and Sharnae and Ruth and Thomas - who found their partners in 2017. The show is produced by Northern Pictures with executive producers Karina Holden and Cian O'Clery.

Edited by Sayati Das