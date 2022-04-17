Netflix's The Ultimatum: 10 lesser-known facts about the dating reality show

The much-awaited reality dating series, The Ultimatum, has been a fan favorite with its concept and story. The show made its debut on April 6 on Netflix, and since then has become extremely popular among viewers. It gained #1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S. just two days after its release.

The Ultimatum follows six couples who have been together a considerable amount of time, with one person issuing an ultimatum to their partner to either marry them or break up. In the series, the couples spend three weeks in trial marriages, where they can choose a new partner among the other cast members, date, live with them, and then get back with their old partners for another three weeks.

10 lesser-known facts about Netflix's popular show The Ultimatum

Check out some interesting facts about The Ultimatum, relationship dynamics between the couple, and more below:

1) Jake was planning on proposing to April before the show

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Jake revealed that he had planned on proposing to his girlfriend, April, on a cruise that got canceled because of filming. He revealed that he had everything decided, but the timings coincided. He said:

"She didn't know anything about it. Obviously, I wanted it to be a surprise, and she had bugged me all the time. We had a two-week cruise to the Caribbean going to Barbados, St. Lucia, and a couple other places. [The cruise] was the same time the show was being filmed, so before I was even able to do that, I had to cancel all the plans to go on the show."

2) Most of the cast members didn't know there had to be an Ultimatum given before joining the show

Jake revealed that the cast members had no idea about the concept of an ultimatum before they came on the show. They understood the concept to be: dating and moving in with their choice of partners and then moving back in with their original partners.

"[It wasn't] until the first interviews that we actually found out, 'Hey, there's an ultimatum to be given.' And that was a big shocker to us! A lot of us didn't even know there was an ultimatum, or that marriage was anything to do with the show."

3) A wakeboarding date between Madlyn and Randall, and a tantric yoga session between the former and Colby that didn't make the cut

Madlyn revealed that there were two dates with different men that weren't aired on The Ultimatum. She said:

"Me and Randall went wakeboarding — it would have been like a blooper reel. We both got checked for concussions; it was not successful. Then me and Colby did tantric yoga — lots of guttural moaning."

4) April originally wasn't planning on talking about her fertility issues on The Ultimatum

April revealed that she had a cancer screening the day that the crew was filming the dinner scene with the other girls, which prompted her to talk about it. She said:

"I had a full-on cancer screening biopsy on the show. My mom came, held my hand, and went with me, and then I went back to the show — and that was the day that the girls were being mean about it. I just broke, and I just was like, 'You don't know sh**.'"

5) Colby wanted to have a big wedding but then Madlyn found out she was pregnant

The Ultimatum star Colby had planned big things for the wedding, including "a donkey with drinks." However, it was during the couple's bachelor and bachelorette parties, that she found out they were going to have a baby.

"We had a big beach weekend, and then we came home. I was feeling a little weird. So, I took a test. I was just shaking, I couldn't believe it. I was excited. I was scared! I don't think I slept for like three nights, but Colby [was in tears], can't wait to be a dad. He's the only person more excited about this than I was."

6) Jake accused April of going on the show for fame

Jake revealed that April agreed to be on The Ultimatum because she knew it was a famous one. He said:

"She wanted to be on the show; I knew it was for fame. She tried to say it was for marriage — I already had an engagement planned out. I tried to get our house, already bought her a car. I did all these different things to try to let her know that I'm here. I think fame trumped a little bit more."

7) Zay left The Ultimatum group chat twice

April revealed that Zay left the group chat that the cast members shared in common, not once, but twice.

"I added him back to the family group chat, and I was like, 'This is The Ultimatum family, no one is allowed to leave.' And then it goes, 'Zay left group chat.' He texts me like, 'Hahahaha.'"

8) Jake blocked April after the latter's constant messages even after their breakup

The Ultimatum star Jake revealed that while they tried to be friends after the show ended, she kept texting him multiple times and he ended up blocking her. She constantly kept asking him about her problems with her current boyfriend and that didn't sit well with him. He said:

"I'm like, 'I'm not the person to come to you for this' — telling me, 'If it was you, it would be different,' and all this stuff. I just had to block it out, because I know he's not OK with you hitting me up, and I'm trying to do my own thing and recoup from the show. I hope people see that I'm not just an a**hole [who's] going to block you on everything. It was for a reason."

9) The production handled Zay and Rae's fight

The Ultimatum producer and creator Chris Coelen gave insights into the fight between the couple. He said:

"In that particular situation, where she goes out into the hall, there was a producer out there in the hall, because we are all in the same building, and she oversaw. Rae felt bad about it. Obviously if it was in a really bad or dangerous place, we would have stepped in. To [Zaye]'s credit, he did not respond in that manner."

10) Netflix's The Ultimatum is renewed for a second season

The popular Netflix show, The Ultimatum will be back for a second season. The series will feature all queer, mostly female, couples. Speaking about the upcoming season, Chris Coelen said:

"I love shows about love, love shows about relationships and what makes people tick in relationships and strive to be as representative of every kind of story that we can tell when it comes to love. And so to be able to be representative of multiple perspectives and identities and experiences is something I am really excited about doing."

The Ultimatum saw only four couples going forward, namely, Randall Griffin and Shanique Imari, April Marie and Jake Cunningham, Rae Williams and Zay Wilson, and Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori. The two couples, Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, Lauren Pounds, and Nathan Ruggles proposed to their original love interests on the day they had to live with their choice of a partner.

Edited by Khushi Singh