Who is Alexis Maloney from The Ultimatum? Travel enthusiast is shop creator by profession

Travel enthusiast Alexis Maloney will finally find the answer to her questions about whether to marry her long-time boyfriend Hunter Parr or not on Netflix's new show The Ultimatum, airing on April 6, 2022.

According to the official synopsis of the show:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

All about Alexis Maloney from The Ultimatum

The 25-year-old Alexis Maloney has been a travel enthusiast and has traveled to various places, including Dallas, Hamptons, Napa, Florida, LA, Miami, and Cabo, among many other places.

She is even a shop creator, where she “mix and match staple, investment pieces with affordable everyday styles.”

She has been dating 28-year-old professional services automation specialist and graduate of the University of Texas, Hunter Parr, for two years and is ready to take the next step. Else, she is prepared to sever all ties with her long-time partner. Maloney was the one who issued an ultimatum to Parr.

Her Instagram profile is filled with her travel pictures along with her partner, who equally enjoys her company but is still unsure about the big move.

What will be the outcome of their dating experiment will be shown on The Ultimatum, which will start on Wednesday.

About Netflix show, The Ultimatum

The teaser for The Ultimatum, Marry or Move On, was dropped during the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion, making viewers excited for the upcoming show.

Developed by the creators of Love is Blind and produced by Kinetic Content, the show will follow six couples considering marriage but have some hesitation moving forward. While one person in the relationship is ready to walk down the aisle, the other isn't entirely willing to commit. Hence, an ultimatum is issued to either get married or move on for good.

Fan-favorite host couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will guide all 12 contestants throughout their journey. In the trailer, Nick gives a glimpse to the viewers about the episodes and warns the couples saying, "if you're not sure you want to marry your partner, the risk is that they're going to find someone else who is."

The show will debut on Netflix on April 6, and the finale and reunion will be shown the following week on Wednesday, April 13.

