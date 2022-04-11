Are Netflix's The Ultimatum couples real and how are their relationships verified?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on currently ranks in the top ten shows on Netflix in the US. Premiered on April 6, the show’s mind-boggling concept is genuinely captivating. However, after Love is Blind, viewers are curious to know how couples are cast on the show and whether they have been in a long-term relationship.

The show features sic couples based out of Austin who are in a long-term relationship yet are unsure about getting married to each other. While one person in the relationship is ready, the other is not.

Hence, the show sets the couples on a social experiment to put the confusion to an end. The couple go into a trial marriage with another partner from among the couples on the show. This experiment is expected to help the partners decide their decision on marriage to their real partner.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

The makers of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on dig deep into the right couples

Producer of The Ultimatum, Chris Coelen, revealed in an interview with E! News that the crew looks for couples in a definite geographic area. Moreover, the casting process begins the way it usually happens, via social media. He further said:

"We obviously do everything that normal casting teams do in terms of being out on social media, but also, we really do try to dig deep into the community and talk to people and go out to community groups and bars and anywhere you can go in this time."

They also talk to the couple's family members, including their siblings, trying to figure out whether the potential participants are authentic in terms of the show's concept.

Chris also revealed that the team very well identifies whether participants are faking it or not.

When explaining the filming process of the show, the producer revealed that the couples are not filmed 24 x7. They are shot at different intervals.

Lastly, he also said that the production attempts to maintain the show's authenticity. While they often come across unprecedented situations, they try to handle them in the most natural way possible.

Moreover, Chris Coelen revealed that The Ultimatum had been booked for a second season based on women's relationships.

The Ultimatum finale and reunion episodes will drop Wednesday, April 13, on Netflix.

