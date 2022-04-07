The Ultimatum Season 1: Where does each couple currently stand ahead of the finale?

After two successful seasons of Love is Blind, Netflix is ready to bring in another show on experimental dating, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The series showcases the journey of six couples, of which one partner wants to get married, while the other is not ready for such a commitment.

The Ultimatum is being hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Nick and his wife will guide the six couples as they put their love to the test by living with other potential matches. The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum were released on Netflix on April 6, while the finale and reunion will be released on April 13th.

Couples on The Ultimatum and their story so far

While some couples on the show have decided to marry each other, others decided that they are not perfectly compatible with each other.

Alexis and Hunter

The couple had been dating each other since 2020. Alexis had given Hunter an ultimatum to either marry her or they would have to split up. At the beginning of the show, viewers see that Hunter was ready for marriage but unsure if Alexis was the girl for him.

Alexis told every potential match of hers on the show that she didn’t want to be the breadwinner of the family. She revealed on the show that she made more money than Hunter. Viewers saw Hunter getting attached to April, another contestant, very soon in the show.

Hunter soon realized that Alexis was the only one for him. He proposed to her in Episode 3. The two then left the house after Alexis accepted his proposal.

Lauren and Nathan

Lauren and Nathan had been dating for 2.5 years before the show. The two were in disagreement about having children. Nathan wanted kids, but Lauren didn’t. During the show, Nathan became jealous of her bonding with Colby during the experiment and decided to propose to her.

After the proposal in episode 3 of The Ultimatum , the contestants, especially April and Colby, confronted him for proposing for the wrong reasons. It has not been revealed as to what happened to the couple after the proposal.

Jake and April

Jake and April were a very loving couple who had been dating for 2 years. Jake had praised his girlfriend during the beginning of the show and said:

“(She) has shown me what love really is, she's my best friend and I want her to be a part of my life until I die"

However, Jake had just come out of the military and wanted to explore the world before marrying her.

Jake developed a very strong bond with Rae on The Ultimatum very quickly. By episode three, the pair was seen kissing. Jake met Rae’s father who drives race cars and tried to impress him. Jake’s mom however was not happy with her son’s behavior and told him to stop it. Jake refused to pay heed to her and said that he would choose Rae instead of April now.

On the other hand, April was left high and dry after losing two potential matches on The Ultimatum. Jake and April were seen getting intimate, making April think that she was pregnant, which was later revealed to be just a false alarm.

Colby and Madlyn

Colby and Madlyn have been dating each other since 2020 . Madlyn grew a connection with Randall on The Ultimatum and won over the trust of his friends. Madlyn admitted kissing Randall to his girlfriend Shanique. Randall also confessed to Colby, which made him angry.

Colby felt that he wanted to be with Madlyn but she was still confused. Eventually, she did say that she was ready to marry him. The two then fought when it was revealed that Colby was going to another girl’s room at 4:00 AM.

Randall and Shanique

Randall and Sahnique have been dating each other since 2020. Shanique was ready for marriage, but Randall felt that Shanique was not financially responsible. But very soon Shanique bonded with Zay and believed that he was what she wants in her husband. Shanique’s family didn’t approve of the experiment but accepted Zay when he disclosed his past troubles to them.

Randall felt attached to Madlyn on The Ultimatum but lacked affection for her. He even told Shanique that he still saw his future with her, but did not reveal his final decision about marrying her.

Rae and Zay

In the experiment, viewers saw Shanique and Zay bonding and he even told her about his troubled childhood. Rae and Jake accepted being in a relationship and even Rae’s father preferred him over Zay.

The couple fought after reuniting on The Ultimatum and Zay left the house for an entire night. He came after 8AM smelling like alcohol and perfume. They fought again and the fight got physical. Zay went back to Shanique but she sided with Rae.

Zay then finally decided to move out of the apartment. Their relationship seems to be over.

While the first 8 episodes of the show The Ultimatum are out, the finale and reunion will be released on April 13 on Netflix.

