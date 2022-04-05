Who is Nathan Ruggles from The Ultimatum? Austin native once trekked with his pet for 4 miles in 70-degree weather

Netflix’s upcoming relationship reality show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, will feature six long-term-relationship couples. Nathan Ruggles, or "Nate," is one of the contestants on the show who has given his better half, Lauren, The Ultimatum, to get married.

The 30-year-old is an IT professional who once trekked with his pet for four miles in 70-degree weather.

Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will feature six couples who are struggling to decide on their marriage. One of the people in the relationship is unsure about getting married while the other half is ready.

Couples will be interchanging with other couples on the show to figure out whether they want to marry the person they have been with for so long.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Nathan Ruggles from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a real estate developer

Austin native Nathan Ruggles has an adventurous yet career-oriented life. The real estate developer passed out from James Bowies High School in 2009. In the same year, he started pursuing a BBA degree from the Texas State University-San Marcos.

During his college days, he was a part of a Collegiate Entrepreneurial Organization where he went to develop his skills more.

After graduating from the university in 2014, he joined Indeed as a director of sales. With five years of experience in sales, he upgraded his career as the Vice President of Business Development at Urbanist, a company that creates designer PropTech-enabled apartments.

Later on, in 2020, Ruggles co-founded Derive Development in San Antonio, Texas, and currently serves as the COO of a real-estate company.

The co-founder loves to travel amidst nature and has also shared many such pictures on his social media.

Moreover, he is also a pet parent to his dog, Charlie, with whom he loves to spend quality time. The Ultimatum contestant was very close to his sister Nicky, whom he wished on her birthday with a warm Instagram post.

The workaholic has quite a decent work-life balance as he manages to shell out quality time to spend with his friends.

Viewers can watch the show on April 6, on Netflix.

