Who is Lauren Pounds from The Ultimatum? Craft cocktail creator feels “awkward” around children

Netflix is back with another romance–centered reality show, The Ultimatum, with six real-life couples in long-term relationships who are confused about their future. In this new and exciting show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the participants will decide whether they want to marry their partners and commit or separate once and for all. The Ultimatum will air on Netflix on April 6, 2022.

Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles have been dating for two and a half years. They love each other undoubtedly, but the future of their relationship is on the line because they are unable to take the next step. On The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Lauren and Nathan will decide whether they want to finally get married and build a family.

Who is Lauren Pounds from The Ultimatum?

Lauren Pounds, a 26-year-old from Austin, Texas, is a 'craft cocktail creator, consumer & enthusiast' as per her Instagram account @shakeshakepour where she showcases her creations. On her main profile, Lauren comes across as someone who loves to travel and have fun. Her boyfriend, Nathan Ruggles, works in real estate development and they have been dating for over two years.

The couple decided to participate in The Ultimatum after Lauren received an ultimatum from her boyfriend as she is not ready to take their relationship further. Ruggles is all set to get married, settle down, and have children. On the other hand, Lauren is not keen on having kids as she feels 'awkward' interacting with them. She never felt the need to have kids in her life in the first place.

Nathan and Lauren are finding it difficult to come to an agreement on this topic. Lauren feels that they should not have to sacrifice their wishes for one another. They will have to part ways if the show does not compel one of them to change their minds.

Format of the show

Over the next eight weeks, the six couples will have to put their heart and soul into resolving their conflict together. Otherwise, they might lose out on the forever they had hoped. On the one hand, we have those who are ready to pop the question and marry the one they love without delay. On the other, we have those who are unsure as to whether marriage is the next step for them. To add to the drama of it all, the couples will be given a chance to date amongst each other so as to get a taste of their alternative.

