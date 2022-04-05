How tall is Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum? Meet the basketball player trying to graduate college

Netflix is set to bring its viewers The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out, an upgraded version of Love is Blind, on April 6. Part of the six couples, 6.6 ft. tall Zay Wilson will star as one of the contestants on the show.

Wilson received an ultimatum from his two-and-a-half-year-old girlfriend Rae to either marry her or move out of their relationship.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out features six couples who have been in a long-term relationship but are unstable about getting married. If one person in the relationship is confident about tying the knot, the other is unsure.

In the upcoming show, the six couples will be in a trial marriage to someone else from another relationship on the show. The idea of this social experiment is to help the couple to decide if they really want to marry the person they have been with for so many years.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

Zay Wilson of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out is a basketball player

25-year-old Zay Wilson is a passionate basketball player hailing from Austin, Texas. He was previously at the Houston-Tillotson School, and is currently pursuing sports management at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Currently playing as a front player for his university, the jersey number 5 player has been playing for his institution since 2019.

The Austin native is also a model and has shared a few of his modeling pictures on his social media platforms. He loves to entertain his followers with random videos, so he frequently uploads reels as well.

He has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for two and a half years. In the trailer for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out, they seem to have a great chemistry in the beginning. However, as the video proceeds, both Rae and Zay develop an interest in two different people.

It is unclear whether the couple manages to stick together till the end of the show.

Viewers can watch the premiere season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out on April 6, 2022, on Netflix.

