Why is Randall Griffin not ready for marriage? The Ultimatum star’s professional and personal life explored

Randall Griffin will star as a contestant in Netflix’s upcoming show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The 26-year-old will appear with his girlfriend of one-and-a-half years, Shanique. Randall is not ready for marriage whereas his girlfriend is. She has given him an ultimatum to either get married to her or leave the relationship.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On features six couples who are in long-term relationships, yet are on the fence about getting married due to one of them being unsure. So, to figure out if they want to get married to each other, they will be put in a trial marriage with somebody else’s partner on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Randall Griffin of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is not ready for marriage. Why?

In the latest trailer released by Netflix, Randall along with his girlfriend were seen talking about their relationship. Shanique believes that she is ready for marriage and kids.

However, Griffin is unsure about marriage as he feels that financial strength is the key to a happy family life which he has not achieved yet. He also thinks that even though Shanique thinks that she is ready for marriage, in reality, she isn’t and is unaware of it herself.

The Texas native has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in finance. He graduated from Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University where he was also a campus recruiter.

As a recruiter, he got to travel to many cities in Florida and suggested innovative strategies for the fraternity to attract more students.

After graduating from FAMU in 2017, Griffin joined the southeastern division of the Heritage Bank as an online banking consultant intern. He was later promoted to a construction credit analyst in the same company. In 2018, he joined Oracle as a business development consultant and within three years he became a senior cloud analyst and continues to work there.

Viewers can watch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on April 6, 2022, on Netflix.

