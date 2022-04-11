What did Rae Williams do to Zay Wilson off-camera? Netflix's The Ultimatum star "regrets" her actions

Netflix’s The Ultimatum has been receiving immense viewership since its release on April 6, 2022. The highly-watched show has created a great buzz by giving its viewers spicy drama and emotional arguments. One such feud between couple Rae Williams and Zay Wilson has been a hot topic of discussion among fans after viewing the physical fight between them.

The Ultimatum features six couples who have been in a long-term relationship but are unsure about getting married to each other. One person in the relationship is hesitant about saying yes, while the other is ready. Hence, these couples will be put on a 'trial marriage' with other partners on the show.

The interchange between the couples will help them see marriage from a different point of view and decide whether they ultimately want to stick to their long-term partner.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Rae Williams regrets what she did to her boyfriend Zay Wilson on The Ultimatum

Rae Williams was the one to give her boyfriend an ultimatum to get married to her. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when they started living with their respective marriage partners on The Ultimatum.

After living a trial marriage with Jake Cunningham, Rae realized that she was not ready to get married. When she united with her boyfriend, Zay, she confronted him about how she looked at their future together and also of dumping him.

Upon listening to his girlfriend, Zay was baffled and left their house without arguing anymore. He stayed out all night and returned in the morning. Moreover, Rae waited for him throughout the night. The seventh episode featured a heated argument between the couple when Zay returned. Rae walked out of the frame while Zay continued to keep the conversation going.

But as soon as they got off-camera, Rae punched him while her boyfriend allegedly shoved her.

Moreover, Rae Wilson told TV Insider in an interview:

"I regret us shoving each other. I regret putting my hands on him. I punched him in the shoulder, and it didn't leave a mark or anything. It didn't injure him like that, but I shouldn't have done it. Nobody should ever put their hands on someone else."

She further explained:

"I should have fought to continue to be more open with him even when it was difficult. I wish that I had pushed through and continued having those hard conversations, even though I didn't appreciate the way he would respond to me sometimes."

The Ultimatum finale and reunion episode will drop on Wednesday, April 13, on Netflix.

