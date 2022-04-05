What are April Marie’s two demands? The Ultimatum star’s relationship timeline with boyfriend Jake Cunningham explored

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out on is set to premiere on April 6 with eight episodes. April Marie will star as one of the contestants on the show along with her better half, Jake Cunningham. The latter received an ultimatum from the former. Marie has demanded that Jake either marry her or move out.

The reality show features six couples who have been in a long-term relationship but are struggling to decide on getting married. One of the people in the respective relationship is shaky about getting married, whereas the other couldn't be more sure.

Hence, on the show, couples will be interchanged and will date others.

The official synopsis of The Ultimatum reads:

"Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

The Ultimatum couple Jake and April's relationship timeline

Jake and April will be a fiery couple on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move out. 23-year-old April Marie and 26-year-old Jake Cunningham, began dating each other on September 18, 2019.

Cunningham had also updated his relationship status to "In a relationship" on the said date. In fact, his partner, Marie, had also expressed her love for him by commenting with three hearts.

However, in the past two years, the couple has faced several ups and downs and reached a point where they cannot decide on getting married. It is Jake who is finding trouble taking the big decision, whereas his influencer girlfriend is willing to marry him.

Also, in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out, the trailer that was released on March 29, 2022, April was spotted confessing to her boyfriend :

“I love you to death, but I can not wait any longer. That is why I’m giving this ultimatum.”

However, as the trailer proceeded, Jake was seen developing an interest in another person on the show. Following this, April was seen breaking down in front of her boyfriend, who said:

“Should I stay with you because you’re crying and I feel bad? Or should I look out for what I really want in life?”

Moreover, it ultimately seems that the couple will be parting ways in the upcoming show as April and Jake’s Instagram do not have each other’s pictures anymore.

Viewers can watch the series on Netflix on April 6.

