What time will Love on the Spectrum US air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more explored

Netflix is back with yet another dating show, Love on the Spectrum US where "people on the autism spectrum" try to find love in the ever-changing scenario of the dating world and relationship.

The four-part romantic docuseries is set to release at 12.00 am PT and 3.00 am ET on Netflix on May 18, 2022. It is an American version of the acclaimed Australian series of the same name, which ran for two seasons.

All about Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum US

The “insightful and warm-hearted” reality dating show, Love on the Spectrum US, will give viewers a glimpse of the lives of singles who are on the autism spectrum and their quest to find true love.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this US-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find — love.”

The show will feature the dating lives of seven adults with autism as they dive into the dating pool to find love along with tackling misconceptions about themselves. The show will show its viewers “their first steps into the world of dating."

In a preview for the show, the series featured a diverse group of singles "unquestionably" looking for true love and lasting relationships.

In the preview, one man revealed that he hasn't "dated in 33 years!", while a woman confesses that they “are all looking for the same thing-respect, understanding, and a whole lot of love."

In the series, viewers will see singles scanning online profiles, doing research, and finally going out on a date with their prospective future partners. The relationship hopefuls with the developmental disorder will not only get help from their family members but also from the experts as well. According to Netflix’s description of the show, these experts will:

“Provide the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, giving them the confidence to begin their journey on the road to finding love.”

The hopefuls will enjoy a picnic, fly kites on the beach, go to a medieval fair, and have drinks by the water with their dates on the reality show.

Love on the Spectrum US will also follow the couples - fiancés Jimmy and Sharnae and Ruth and Thomas - who found their partners in 2017.

Produced by Northern Pictures, Karina Holden, and Cian O'Clery are the executive producers of the show.

All about Australian Love on the Spectrum

Cian O'Clery created the original dating show for the Australian television network ABC. The first season of Love on the Spectrum was released in 2019. The following year, Netflix acquired the rights for international distribution of the show.

After a successful run of season 1, Love on the Spectrum returned for a second season in 2021. Both seasons of the reality docuseries were critically acclaimed for their concept and positive representation of the disorder. The show was highly appreciated by the audience for educating them about the problem.

Tune in at 12.00 am PT or 3.00 am ET on May 18 to be a part of Love on the Spectrum US and see who all are successful in finding true love on the new Netflix show.

