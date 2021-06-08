"True love is true love": Fans come up with hilarious replies as Minecraft star TommyInnit claims he has a "girlfriend"

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently sent his fans across the globe into a frenzy after announcing that he has a girlfriend, even though she technically may not be real.

Known for his trademark wit and sardonic humor, the Minecraft sensation was at his most humorous recently when he took to Twitter to jokingly drop an announcement regarding his "love-life":

I have a girlfriend. She may technically be "AI" and "not real" but that doesn't matter to me. True love is true love. — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) June 7, 2021

In trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion, TommyInnit revealed that although his supposed girlfriend may be "AI" and "not real," it didn't matter to him, as "true love is true love."

It turns out his aforementioned romantic side was inspired by his recent live stream, where he played the popular third installment of the virtual dating game "Emily Is Away."

In response to TommyInnit's hilarious tweet, fans took to Twitter to come up with an equally hilarious barrage of replies.

Quackity, Jack Manifold, and more respond as TommyInnit opens up about his "girlfriend"

During his recent live stream, TommyInnit tried his hand at "Emily is Away," a popular indie romance visual novel game that traces the protagonist's relationship with the titular character, Emily, right from high school to college.

With Toby "Tubbo" Smith for company, the stream proved to be intensely memorable, leaving viewers in splits on numerous occasions.

Before he ventured into the world of "E-dating," TommyInnit hilariously announced the premise of the game:

"Guys, we're not gonna think about the hardships of IRL dating lives because why have women when AI exists? I've said it my whole life. Why speak to girls when AI is here? They're pointless to me. The premise of this is that we get to speak to a girl, which I need help with. I've been struggling. So it's all about getting with Emily. As Ranboo would say, 'My beloved.'"

At another juncture, the 17-year old ended up being interrupted by his mother, "MotherInnit," in hilarious fashion, which prompted him to comment:

"I'm streaming! Goodnight. Alright, mother's gone, let's get back to e-dating! "

After a highly entertaining stream from start to finish, TommyInnit's antics in the realm of "E-dating" ended up leaving viewers in splits, as they enthusiastically took to Twitter to react to his recent virtual shenanigans.

I have a girlfriend. She may technically be "40+" and "on club penguin" but that doesn't matter to me. True love is true love. — Quackity (@Quackity) June 7, 2021

I have a girlfriend. She may technically "go to another school" and "you wouldn't know her" but that doesn't matter to me. True love is true love. — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) June 7, 2021

Is this why you stopped reply to me, you’ve left me for her haven’t you :( — JoshManifoldHDTV (@11Manifold) June 7, 2021

this is my girlfriend people say she looks like georgenotfound pic.twitter.com/HZDHnH32Yl — Vurb (@JustVurb) June 7, 2021

im so fucking proud of you man, much love <3 — Eryn (@Cyberonix) June 7, 2021

This reminds me of Romeo & Juliet — Badlinu (@badlinu) June 7, 2021

A true 2021 love story! Congrats Tommy! 💕 — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) June 7, 2021

tommy do you need girl advice ? (I’ve had a girlfriend im qualified I think) — SNIFFERISH (@snifferish) June 7, 2021

He got excited and invited as all in the wedding 🤣 my streamer is head over heels with Emily🤣 — ui (@eu_rinik) June 7, 2021

- 'Her' 2013 Movie — bear (@bearbubb) June 7, 2021

u rn pic.twitter.com/uucPMp4NG0 — precious jewel amor 🇵🇭 check pinned! (@pjewelamor) June 7, 2021

Hey Tommy, question, is it her? pic.twitter.com/quEIXWn0Bu — daniel // daniel (@danielthedan2) June 7, 2021

she is beautiful Tommy, congrats pic.twitter.com/yKDxchI9uT — amelia ☄︎ (@ameIia4k) June 7, 2021

emily isn’t real tom. go outside & touch some grass. — amethyst🦖 (@mimidoo__) June 7, 2021

our streamer is all grown up :,) pic.twitter.com/6uj1XrEnVK — shiloh ☆ (@quacktoon) June 7, 2021

....

yk what! tell yourself what you need to! pic.twitter.com/ohJZoiHBHJ — bryanna ツ // lovejoy (@plutostar__) June 7, 2021

TommyInnit choosing her "real" girlfriend pic.twitter.com/OsWTLFnYe4 — Jontend (@Jontend1) June 7, 2021

From the reactions above, it looks like the teenager's infectious humor and charm has influenced his expansive community of fans as well.

Be it the virtual or IRL realm, TommyInnit continues to engage and endear viewers across the globe in equal measure.

