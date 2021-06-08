"True love is true love": Fans come up with hilarious replies as Minecraft star TommyInnit claims he has a "girlfriend"

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently sent his fans across the globe into a frenzy after announcing that he has a girlfriend, even though she technically may not be real.
Known for his trademark wit and sardonic humor, the Minecraft sensation was at his most humorous recently when he took to Twitter to jokingly drop an announcement regarding his "love-life":
In trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion, TommyInnit revealed that although his supposed girlfriend may be "AI" and "not real," it didn't matter to him, as "true love is true love."
It turns out his aforementioned romantic side was inspired by his recent live stream, where he played the popular third installment of the virtual dating game "Emily Is Away."
In response to TommyInnit's hilarious tweet, fans took to Twitter to come up with an equally hilarious barrage of replies.
Quackity, Jack Manifold, and more respond as TommyInnit opens up about his "girlfriend"
During his recent live stream, TommyInnit tried his hand at "Emily is Away," a popular indie romance visual novel game that traces the protagonist's relationship with the titular character, Emily, right from high school to college.
With Toby "Tubbo" Smith for company, the stream proved to be intensely memorable, leaving viewers in splits on numerous occasions.
Before he ventured into the world of "E-dating," TommyInnit hilariously announced the premise of the game:
"Guys, we're not gonna think about the hardships of IRL dating lives because why have women when AI exists? I've said it my whole life. Why speak to girls when AI is here? They're pointless to me. The premise of this is that we get to speak to a girl, which I need help with. I've been struggling. So it's all about getting with Emily. As Ranboo would say, 'My beloved.'"
At another juncture, the 17-year old ended up being interrupted by his mother, "MotherInnit," in hilarious fashion, which prompted him to comment:
"I'm streaming! Goodnight. Alright, mother's gone, let's get back to e-dating! "
After a highly entertaining stream from start to finish, TommyInnit's antics in the realm of "E-dating" ended up leaving viewers in splits, as they enthusiastically took to Twitter to react to his recent virtual shenanigans.
From the reactions above, it looks like the teenager's infectious humor and charm has influenced his expansive community of fans as well.
Be it the virtual or IRL realm, TommyInnit continues to engage and endear viewers across the globe in equal measure.