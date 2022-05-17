Who are Jimmy and Sharnae from Love On The Spectrum US? Relationship explored ahead of Netflix show’s premiere

Love on The Spectrum couple Jimmy and Sharnae Berresford won the hearts audience by their cute chemistry. The couple met each other after high school and are now happily married to each other.

Love on The Spectrum features people living with Autism who are exploring the dating world looking for perfect partners for themselves. The show focusses on the challenges, victories and lives of people who are autistic.

Who are Love on The Spectrum partners Jimmy and Sharnae?

Jimmy Berresford is a cleaner at NSW Schools Contract but aims to become an OT occupational therapist. In an interview, he said,

"I like my job because I'm a part of something. That means something."

Sharnae works as a check-out employee at Woolworths and is also working as a support worker for disabled people. She won the 'Operator of the Year' award last year. The couple posts videos on Cameo together.

Jimmy and Sharnae love story

Both Jimmy and Sharnae have appeared on the show to teach people about autism, with Sharnae’s hopes of becoming a TV star. The couple met each other at a post-school program aimed at helping adults with disabilities. Sharnae, as mentioned in her interview with Body and Soul, saw Jimmy at a table and quickly told her best friend,

"That man is mine."

Sharnae revealed that both of them loved musicals, especially The Great Showman. She also told viewers that the couple often sings together.

While speaking of her first date, Sharnae mentioned that the couple went to see the film Fantastic Beasts and did not leave each other’s hand while watching the movie. She said,

"We both had pins and needles in our arms, but we didn’t let go because we both thought that holding hands was what we were supposed to do on a date."

The couple is undergoing occupational and speech therapy together to communicate better.

The couple married in front of the Love on The Spectrum crew in January 2021. She expressed that she felt overwhelmed on the wedding day and said,

"Holy Moly, all my dreams are coming true. I have found my true love."

She said that her mother went shopping for wedding dresses with her. She complained about not being able to wear a Cindrella dress because it was itchy. She revealed that people with autism have a lot of sensory stuff to deal with, so she wanted to buy a dress that looked beautiful and felt comfortable.

The couple had a sunflower-themed wedding because yellow is her favorite color. She said that she loved Jimmy and that he always made her laugh.

The four-part series Love on The Spectrum will be released on Netflix on May 18 at 03:00 AM ET and 12:00 AM PT.

