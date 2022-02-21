Who is Demi Burnett? The Bachelor alum opens up about being autistic

The Bachelor alum Demi Burnett revealed that she was diagnosed with autism after undergoing a psychological test.

The 26-year-old star who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019 shared the news on her Instagram page with a series of slides explaining the disorder and how to go about supporting a person with autism.

She also prefaced the post with a "trigger warning" just in case.

Burnett wished to have a better quality of life and promised her followers to share more of her story and how she "got to all this point" at a later stage.

The images in the thread explained the autism spectrum, ways to support a neurodivergent person, the definition of ableism, a chart of autistic traits vs trauma symptoms and more.

Many from the Bachelor Nation offered their support to Burnett on her diagnosis, including Onyeka Ehie, Kirpa Sudick and Maurissa Gunn.

According to CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, and behavioral challenges in which the person may interact, behave or learn differently than others.

Demi Burnett is a reality TV star

The reality star was born on February 21 in Red Oak, Texas and is 26 years old.

After being eliminated from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, she starred on Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise where she got engaged to Kristian Haggerty. The duo made history by becoming the first same-s*x couple to ever get engaged on the show. They called off their engagement in October 2019.

She then started dating popular musician Slater Davis, which lasted a few months before they broke up. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2020, she confessed, saying:

“I'm obsessed with him. He's the best ever. I feel like such a weird little sap, but he's the most incredible person I've ever met and I can't get enough of him."

She had also starred on Season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise, and in 2021, Burnett was a contestant on ABC's Celebrity Dating Game, where her potential love interests included both men and women.

Burnett made her mental health journey public in January 2022 when she revealed in her now-deleted Instagram post about how she was having an emotional breakdown every few hours. She said:

“This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid. Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not ‘happy’ I’m not social. I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out.”

In another post that Burnett shared a few weeks later, she said that she was seeking professional help and was doing better.

With over a million Instagram followers, she endorses a mix of fashion, beauty, and travel brands. Demi grew up in rural Texas and is a proud country girl. She loves riding ATVs, fishing and watching WWE, according to ABC.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan