Who is Hannah Ann Sluss? All about the Bachelor Nation star as she confirms dating Superbowl 2022 champion Jake Funk 

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has confirmed her relationship with Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk. The former went to support her partner in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. She also posted various pictures of the two together on her profile.

The reality star sported a vintage-style Rams bomber jacket, along with matching white boots. To show her support for Funk, she decorated her handbag with his jersey number - 34.

The couple had plenty to celebrate as the Los Angeles Rams clocked a 23 - 20 win and went on to become the 2022 NFL champions.

How old is Hannah Ann Sluss?

The Bachelor reality star is 25 years old. Her climb to stardom began when she started competing for the Miss Tennessee pageant in 2014. She continued to take part in pageantry in the following years, becoming the second runner-up in 2015.

In 2017, she earned fourth place, and in 2018 she was crowned the first runner-up of the pageant.

Following her pageant journey, she began posting pictures of herself on Instagram, building a career in modeling. She became the September 2016 cover girl of JVN Magazine.

Sluss appeared on the 24th season of The Bachelor, competing to become Peter Weber’s beau. Though Weber proposed to her during the season finale, the two split shortly after filming.

Weber said that his breakup with Sluss was “tough” as:

“Hannah Ann is the sweetest soul you could ever meet, nothing about that is fake. … It’s 100 percent real, that is her. Knowing that I was gonna hurt her absolutely just tore me up and I was not OK for a while after that, but that’s in the past now and we’re looking forward.”

Along with being a reality star and a beauty pageant contestant, she also appeared in Chris Lane’s music video titled I Don’t Know About You.

She also has her own YouTube channel, where she began posting videos four months ago. She has accumulated 20k subscribers to date.

Hannah Ann Sluss is now a full-time model and social media influencer. According to her Instagram bio, her page is all about “easy recipes, holiday décor, + my real life.”

