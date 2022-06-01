How many siblings does Gemma Owen have? Michael Owen’s daughter set to appear on Love Island UK Season 8

Gemma Owen has three siblings - sisters Emily May Owen and Jessica Owen, along with brother James Michael Owen. She is the eldest of four children of former England and Liverpool star Michael Owen and his wife Louise.

Single Gemma Owen is now entering the villa on Love Island in the hope of finding love on the show, which airs on June 6, 2022, at 9 pm on ITV2.

All about Love Island’s Gemma Owen

The 19-year-old International Dressage Rider and swimwear brand owner from Chester is all set to fight it out for love on season 8 of Love Island. Speaking about her intentions to be on the show, Gemma said:

“I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’

She further added:

“I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Gemma is not only sweet and smart but also “very competitive.” When it comes to relationships, she “will always go for what I want.” She is also very ambitious like her father.

She has been a rider all her life and has competed as an international dressage rider for Great Britain on her horse Sirius Black (nicknamed ‘Siz’). She also competed at the 2021 European Championships.

She was not sure about being part of the dating show earlier, but after failing to get the qualifying scores for the dressage European Championship selection this March, she decided to take part in the show since “if there was any year to do it, then this year would probably be the one.”

Described as “a bit stubborn, straight up and a bit fiery” by her friends and family, Gwen discussed appearing on the dating show with her family and although they were not very excited about her participation on Love Island, they supported her decision whole-heartedly. Opening up about her family's reaction, she told MailOnline:

“I definitely discussed it with them. I wouldn't say that they were 100 per cent happy with it, but I would definitely say they trust me... not to do anything to purposely disrespect them.”

During her potential eight-week stint on Love Island, Gemma revealed that she would probably avoid having s*x in the villa as her family “is always going to be in the forefront” of her mind as they are the “most important thing” to her.

She will also not brag about her dad's famous career to potential suitors unless asked. She said:

“I don't think I'm going to go in there and say 'my dad was a footballer' because I am not really that type of person but if they ask me what my parents do then I won't keep it a secret, I'll be honest but I won't go in there bragging about it. I'll only address it if people ask me.”

Tune in on Wednesday, June 6 to ITV2 or ITV Hub to join Gemma’s quest of finding her true love on the dating show, Love Island.

