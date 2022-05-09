Hilary MacMillan swim collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

Contemporary fashion lifestyle brand Hilary MacMillan is expanding into swimwear. The Toronto, Canada-based eponymous label is recruiting the famous and well-known celebrity drag queen Priyanka, who was also named the first winner of Canada's Drag Race, for the label's debut swimwear campaign.

The debut swimwear collection will officially be launched on Hilary MacMillan's e-commerce site on May 16, 2022, and will bring in classic swim silhouettes for both men and women.

More about the upcoming Hilary MacMillan swimwear collection

upcoming Hilary MacMillan swimwear collection ( Image via Sportskeeda)

The eponymous lifestyle brand's collection focuses on the use of high-quality, cruelty-free materials with exceptional textures and bold vibrant colors. The label was deemed the "fashion leader we need now" by the Toronto Star.

MacMillan is known for its assortment of ready-to-wear apparels in inclusive sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL. A similar pattern of inclusive size ranges will be followed throughout the upcoming swimwear collection.

The swimwear debut line will launch a 12-piece collection, which includes six women's suits in a one-piece pattern. Other than the six one-piece swimsuits, three cover-up swimsuits will be emblazoned with an array of custom pop art prints.

With the launch of the swim line, MacMillan tapped Drag Queen Priyanka to lead the campaign, who will highlight the brand's inclusive approach. She expressed her thoughts in a press release about the brand's latest venture, saying:

“For us, launching swim was something we need to spend time developing carefully to keep within our brand values. Swim is for everybody and every shape and we’ve stood by this since inception. So welcoming Priyanka as the face felt like a natural way to extend the conversation around inclusivity.”

Drag Queen Priyanka also expressed her gratitude and excitement for being part of the eponymous label's newest venture in the aforementioned press release.

“I am so excited to be the face of Hilary MacMillan’s first swim collection. As an entertainer and drag queen, I celebrate fashion with bright colors and iconic designs to really show audiences who I am. Not only do I feel amazing in these swimsuits, but to also be celebrating diversity and inclusion through Canadian design is incredible. I’m really excited or everyone to try them on and feel as beautiful as I do.”

The collection will also include limited-edition offerings on men's swim trunks. The launch of the men's swimwear collection also marks the debut of Menswear for the designer's label.

Women's suits will retail at a price of $145 to $187, while the men's swim trunks will retail for $115. Women's cover-ups will be retailing in a price range of $120 to $168.

The collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of the brand and a few selected global retailers such as Wolf & Badger, The Shopping Channel, Hudson's Bay and various other boutiques, starting May 16, 2022.

