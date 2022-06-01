Love Island 2022 contestants’ list: Meet the 11 islanders from ITV2’s dating series

Love Island is back! Season 8 of the popular dating show will premiere on June 6 on ITV2, with 11 contestants hoping to find their love partners.

Throughout this season of Love Island, cast members will be coupled with different people, and those who remain single after coupling will be eliminated from the show.

A paramedic, a fishmonger, and a microbiologist: Meet the islanders of Love Island Season 8

Amber Beckford

24-year-old Amber, a nanny by profession, is looking for "one nice guy to cuddle up with!"

She says,

"I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

Amber's friends and family describe her as a wild child. She said that she has patience for children but not for adults. She wants a man who isn't too flashy but has "a personality and makes me laugh."

Andrew Le Page

27-year-old Andrew Le Page is an international real estate agent. Coming from Guernsey, he ended his last relationship when he moved to Dubai. He is rarely single and says,

"Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go."

He calls himself very "loyal" and a "good boyfriend." His biggest ick is people with terrible personalities and those who are way over the top.

Dami Hope

26-year-old Dami is a senior microbiologist who hails from Dublin, Ireland. He states that he is coming to the show because he wants to be open to new things this year after being single for four years. Speaking about Love Island, he says,

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

Dami is looking for someone compatible with him and his star sign, Aries. He works well in group settings and always looks out to help other people. He wants a girl who will make him and his mother happy.

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti, or as he describes himself, Italian Stallion, comes from Rome but is currently living in Manchester. The 27-year-old businessman hopes to find his soulmate on the show with whom he can spend his life.

He says,

"With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me."

His family describes him as a supportive person who is always there to help others.

Gemma Owen

19-year-old Gemma lives in Chester, North England. She is an international dressage rider and a businesswoman. She is the daughter of England’s famous footballer Michael Owen.

She is very competitive and says,

"I will always go for what I want"

Her friends and family describe her as being honest and a bit stubborn. They also say she is "a bit fiery." She claims that,

"I wouldn't do anything to another girl that I wouldn't be happy with them doing to me."

Gemma was seeing someone previously, but she has now chosen to be on Love Island since things did not work out.

Ikenna Ekwonna

23-year-old Ikenna Ekwonna is from Nottingham. The pharmaceutical sales specialist is six foot five and has only been in one relationship before coming onto the show. He recalls surprising his ex with a four-night trip to Barcelona on her birthday when he was 19.

He says that he has no specific requirements for his love partner but wants her to

"Make sure you’re chatty and your breath doesn’t smell!"

He is into sports and says,

"If someone steps on my toes, I’m effectively allowed to do the same."

Ikenna is currently single by his own choice.

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack is a hotel waitress and, according to her Instagram bio, a fashion model. Hailing from London, the 23-year-old looks forward to spending some time away from social media and getting rid of its influence on her dating life.

She claims that she is bringing “a lot of flavor and vibrancy” into the show and that she will impress her 'someone special' by being herself. She says,

"If we are meant to connect, we will."

Talking about Love Island, she says,

"Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

She is going into the show with an open mind.

Liam Llewellyn

Liam Llewellyn is from Newport, South Wales. The 22-year-old master's student is very emotional. He is pursuing a degree in Strength & Conditioning. He says that 22 is an excellent time to 'find someone you love' and grow with them in life.

Talking about Love Island, he remarks,

"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Liam says that the only way to win a woman over is to "pay them a compliment!"

Luca Bish

Luca is a 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton. He has just come out of a four-year-long relationship and is looking for someone who meets his high standards and personality.

Luca hates losing. His pickup line is,

“Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date though?”

He claims that he

“Wants to have a good time and make sure everyone else is.”

Paige Thorne

Originally from Swansea, Wales, Paige Thorne is a 24-year-old paramedic who "has had it with the boys in her hometown." She says that she has a "mumsy" energy and she likes to do "the little gestures" and says,

"The small things that add up. I just have lots of love to give, I just love, love!"

She is bringing positive energy to the island and will "look after anyone that needs looking after." Her friends believe that she will stick to the girl code in the villa. She is a good cook and claims that Gordon Ramsay will rate her roasties either 9/10 or 10/10.

Talking about Love Island, she says,

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Paige gets ick when your socks don't match your shoes.

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri is a 23-year-old model and dancer. She is from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, and identifies herself as "so goofy and a joker." She says that her dating history is trash, and she needs a man to change that.

She believes that she always puts others before her and says,

"I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen. I love napping!"

Tasha is the show's first deaf contestant. She wears a cochlear implant and hence would not need an interpreter.

Love Island Season 8 premieres on June 6 on ITV 2 at 9 pm ET.

