How did Love Island star Sam Bird meet Kailah Casillas? Reality TV stars confirm secret wedding in Gibraltar

Love Island's Sam Bird and The Challenge's Kailah Casillas are now a married couple. The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony on Sunday after eloping to Gibraltar, located on the southern tip of Spain.

The two went public with their relationship in January 2020 and got engaged in August of that year. They fell in love with each other in the most romantic way possible, and after realizing they were meant to be together, the couple recently walked down the aisle.

Love Story of Love Island star Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas

Love Island star Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas started dating in January 2020 after she slid into his social media DMs. According to Casillas, one of her fans informed her that Bird followed her on Instagram and then unfollowed her within the last couple of months after liking a couple of her pictures.

This made Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club alum curious and she messaged Bird. In a YouTube video, "The Bird House," posted on Bird’s account, the MTV star explained:

“So, he happened to be at a soccer game that day and I just replied the first Story that I saw... So I DM’d him and literally, that same night, he was like, ‘I’m going to book a trip to see you.'”

The rest was history. After being in a long-distance relationship for some time, Casillas relocated from Las Vegas to London to be with her partner. Since then, the lovebirds have been very much in love and kept updating their fans about their relationship through social media pictures and through their YouTube videos.

Prior to their getting engaged, both stars were in separate relationships but things ended on a positive note.

Casillas was in a serious three-year relationship with her longtime DJ boyfriend Michael "Mikey P" Pericoloso, but it ended after she reportedly cheated on him with Stephen Bear, her fellow competitor on The Challenge.

Meanwhile, Bird was in love with Love Island co-star Georgia Steel, but things went kaput and their relationship ended after dating for a while.

Following their tumultuous prior relationships, Bird and Casillas found each other through social media, and two years later, took the plunge and decided to get hitched on March 3, 2022. The couple also renovate homes through their shared Casa Bird project.

