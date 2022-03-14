When will Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn season 1 air? Release date, plot, and more about the HGTV series

The fan-favorite interior designers Jenny and Dave Marrs are back. The couple will be seen in an all-new episode of Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn season 1 on HGTV on Tuesday, March 15.

According to the HGTV press release of the show,

“Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.”

All about Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn on HGTV

In the new series of Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, the husband-wife hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs will renovate an old historic property from the 1880s and turn it into a fully functioning inn where guests can be hosted. The new four-episode special series will air on March 15, 2022, at 9/8c on HGTV.

The idea of the show started when the hosts took a tour of this historic home near Bentonville, Arkansas, and decided to buy it “without any plan.” The couple then started renovating the house and converted it into an inn.

After deciding to keep the property, the hosts decided to convert it into an inn. Speaking to HGTV about their plans, Jenny said,

"And we knew we didn’t want to move into it. We also knew we didn’t want to sell it, so we just thought this would be a great project to create a place where people can come and visit and stay from all over the country.”

From there, the renovation of The Welcome Inn began. The inn will open its doors for guests from the first week of May 2022, after all the episodes have been aired on the network.

The hosts will take the viewers along the journey showing “start to finish, every detail of the house” right from planning and the challenges they faced along the way, from the foundation to the wiring.

Although the parents-of-five have not yet revealed the final look of the house on social media, they have, however, shown the end result to the previous owners, including an 89-years-old whose parents bought the house in the early 1900s.

With this home renovation, the couple hope that the final product will be liked by the viewers too. Their journey starts this Tuesday on HGTV.

