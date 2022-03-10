When will Build It Forward Season 1 air? Here's what to expect from HGTV series

Launching another home-renovation series, HGTV is set to bring its viewers Build It Forward with experts Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak. Unlike other shows on the network, the upcoming series will not just be renovating homes but homes for self-less communities under Lowe’s. Premiering on March 12 on both HGTV and Discovery+, the show will have five-part limited episodes.

The upcoming show is being considered very special because of the involvement of Lowe’s.

Both HGTV and Lowe’s have been supporting each other. The latter is celebrating its 100th anniversary and has created "100 hometowns" in the communities Lowe's serves. Design experts will be helping five of the selfless communities renovate their homes by giving them a surprise.

What do we know about Build It Forward Season 1?

Lowe's, the retail company, is celebrating its 100th anniversary by completing its pledge to create 100 hometowns for selfless communities. Both HGTV and Lowe’s desire to help any five of the noble workers by surprising them with fully-restored rooms.

The show has selected dedicated contactor Matt Blashaw, and expert designer Taniya Nayak, the two most renowned people in the business who build extremely beautiful houses. The one-hour episode will feature Matt and Taniya, who will learn about the houses that got damaged due to many internal and external factors. The duo will start working on the restoration with materials provided by Lowe’s itself.

The show's recent trailer is filled with happy faces as Matt and Taniya will be able to deliver work perfectly.

Moreover, the first episode will feature Austin Child Guidance Center in Texas’s local hero who wishes to renovate her home that got destroyed due to a heavy storm. Moreover, the Build It Forward experts will be helping her dreams come true.

Ahead of Build It Forward, Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery, stated that:

"Lowe's has always shared HGTV's commitment to putting a spotlight on small communities across the country, a commitment that is seen in our programming and elevated through our partnership platforms."

He further explained:

“Build It Forward allows us to leverage our long and trusted relationship with Lowe’s to leave a lasting impact on community members while telling great stories to our fans."

Apart from HGVT and Discovery+, viewers will be able to watch the show on HGTV.com as well.

Edited by R. Elahi