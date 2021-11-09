Where to watch 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Season 9? Release date, hosts, and more 

ABC's beloved holiday show The Great Christmas Light Fight is returning with Season 9. It premieres on November 28 with judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak.

The decorating competition series will be released with back-to-back episodes across the first week of the Christmas season.

When will The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 9 release?

The Great Christmas Light Fight will be released in time for Christmas, on November 28. Fans can stream the family-friendly series on Hulu.

Season 9 will start out with back-to-back episodes. The show also announced that it has received a pickup for Season 10 as well.

About the hosts

1) Carter Oosterhouse

Hailing from Traverse City, Michigan, Carter Nicholas Oosterhouse is an American television personality and former model. Carter is most popularly known for his role as a carpenter on the TLC series Trading Spaces.

Oosterhouse has hosted several home improvement and how-to television shows. The multi-talented star is a builder, TV host and author. Carter is also the co-founder of Bonobo Winery and SmartHouse Collections, which he runs with his wife, Amy Smart.

2) Taniya Nayak

Taniya Nayak is one of the most renowned interior designers in the U.S. She gained fame as a design expert member on HGTV and Food Network.

Taniya founded a successful, Boston-based interior design firm, Taniya Nayak Design, Inc., where she caters to both commercial and residential spaces.

About The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC's much anticipated Christmas series The Great Christmas Light Fight, is back with Season 9.

The series will feature America’s brightest houses along with celebrity judges and Christmas decor experts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak.

The season will showcase four competitive families facing off in each one-hour long episode to win a grand prize of $50,000.

Below is a video of a contender from The Great Christmas Light Fight. The Chinese Lantern Festival-inspired design was interactive and intricate. The decorated Houston home featured a 60-feet light tree and animatronic dinosaurs.

The Great Christmas Light Fight can be streamed on Hulu from November 28.

