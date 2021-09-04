 "I feel like it gets more difficult everyday": Charli D'Amelio cries and reveals why she doesn't like going out in public 

As The D’Amelio Show takes over Hulu, Charli D'Amelio sheds light on the perils of internet stardom. The show was released on the streaming platform yesterday and fans were quick to indulge in a binge-watching session.

The show has highlighted the mental health struggles the D’Amelio sisters have been facing since becoming internet megastars. In one of the show's clips, Charli D'Amelio is seen crying about how she is unable to manage online hate. She said:

“I feel like it gets more difficult every day. This is why I don’t go out, I don’t want to talk to anyone.”

When Charli D'Amelio reached over 100 million followers on TikTok, the internet turned against her. The younger D'Amelio sister was endlessly attacked online, often being called out for being a brat after achieving online success.

Charli D'Amelio cries about endless online hate

The Connecticut native has amassed over 43.5 million followers on Instagram and is always in the limelight. As Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D’Amelio were promoting the show on Access, Charli expressed how she receives biased criticism by netizens. She had said in the interview:

“I definitely do get a lot of harsh comebacks for all of the things I do, when I see other people [men] doing the same thing and not getting the same response, that’s incredibly frustrating.”

Female content creators are often seen receiving severe backlash online, while male content creators who have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse continue to be swarmed by huge fan followings.

Dixie D’Amelio who has also become an internet sensation, discussed how having a relationship in the spotlight has affected her mental health. She revealed on the show:

"People saying, 'I won't believe in love if they don't last' — that's a lot of pressure coming from people. Because we're doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship."

Dixie D’Amelio was first linked to fellow TikToker Noah Beck in August 2020. They have been inseparable since.

Fans show support for the D’Amelio sisters

As the clip of Charli D'Amelio crying in distress circulated online, many showed support for the 17-year-old. Some comments under Instagram user defnoodles' post read:

“this is why i get so sad for such famous young people. young celebs especially always get the most hate.”

“Charli D'Amelio deserves better, she only does good but still gets a lot of hate.”

Another comment read:

“This is why young people shouldn’t be famous on this level. Poor girl.”

Some fans also expressed that the teenagers should stop posting videos and live a private life as fame seems to have taken a toll on their mental health.

Edited by Siddharth Satish