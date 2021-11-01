Fixer to Fabulous' Season 3: 5 quick facts about design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs

The fan-favorite, Fixer to Fabulous, is returning on HGTV with Season 3! The series revolves around husband-and-wife Jenny and Dave Marrs renovating old homes in Northwest Arkansas while raising five young children and running their blueberry farm.

With so much going on, it's never a dull moment in the Marrs' household. Here are a few facts about the renovation experts of Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs.

Five facts about Fixer to Fabulous' design experts

1) Jenny was Dave met in 2002 at work

Jenny and Dave met in 2002 while the two were working for the same company — albeit in different states. Jenny was in Orlando while Dave was from Denver.

The two were in a long-distance relationship until Dave gave up his corporate life to build homes.

Dave decided Bentonville was the perfect place to start his new career. Jenny told him she’d give Arkansas a try for a few years as well.

“We were just going to be here for a couple of years and go back to Florida. I think, like a lot of people do here, we came for a stint and realized how great a place it is. This is home,” Jenny said.

2) Jenny used to be Dave's "sugar mama"

In 2004, the Fixer to Fabulous stars moved to Arkansas and Dave founded his own construction company, Marrs Developing. Jenny didn't quit her job in marketing and sales, although she helped Dave with design ideas whenever she could.

"We were broke, and I had a real job. He was just starting, so I was the 'sugar mama,'" Jenny jokingly said.

Eight years after the company's launch, Jenny gave up her corporate life to join Dave full-time.

3) TV was never on their bucket list for the Fixer to Fabulous' couple

While many individuals have sent casting tapes to networks, Jenny and Dave didn't land their show by doing the same. Fixer to Fabulous became a reality due to HGTV's efforts.

The couple revealed that HGTV approached them with the prospect of a show after they learned about the duo's business and their passion for reviving ancient homes.

When Jenny and Dave received an email from HGTV, Jenny thought it was spam and deleted the email right away.

4) Jenny and Dave have a huge family

Jenny and Dave Marrs' have been married for 15 years and share five children, all under twelve! The family includes twins Nathan and Ben (11), Sylvie (9), Charlotte (7) and Luke (2).

Sylvie was adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa in 2013 and waited for 602 days to get her to them!

The Marrs' family lives on a renovated 1906 farm along with many pets, including dogs, cats, sheep, goats, donkeys and more.

5) They started a blueberry farm to help kids in Zimbabwe

Jenny and Dave own a berry farm named The Berry Farm. The farm isn't just a place for fresh berry picking and special events. The Fixer to Fabulous couple started the farm for something noble.

As Jenny wrote on her blog, the couple started the berry farm "as a way to provide educational skills and opportunity for orphaned and at-risk teenage boys in Marondera, Zimbabwe."

About Fixer to Fabulous

Fixer and Fabulous' Dave is in charge of all the construction, while Jenny is behind the customized renovations they provide to their clients. The duo has restored over 300 homes in their area.

The power couple also focuses on issues such as community transformation, family preservation, and orphan care.

The renovation show has had two seasons to date, and season three is set to premiere on November 16, 2021.

Since Fixer to Fabulous' premiere in 2019, fans of HGTV just can’t get enough of the Marrs family and the passion they put into their home renovations.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar