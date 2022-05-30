Bo Hopkins' children: All about his family as ‘American Graffiti’ star dies at 84

Veteran American actor Bo Hopkins passed away on May 28, 2022, at the age of 84. The news of his death was confirmed in an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter provided by Sian, his wife of 33 years.

She mentioned that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest on May 9 and took his last breath at the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys on Saturday. The news was also announced in a statement on Hopkins’ official website:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world, and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

Vintage Los Angeles @alisonmartino Lost another brilliant character actor. Farewell Bo Hopkins Lost another brilliant character actor. Farewell Bo Hopkins https://t.co/UrB9MrIK8F

Hopkins is best remembered for playing the role of Joe Young, the leader of The Pharaohs greaser gang in George Lucas’ 1973 film American Graffiti. He is also known for his roles in The Wild Bunch, Midnight Express, The Getaway, The Killer Elite, White Lightning, and Dusk to Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, among many others.

The actor made his onscreen debut on an episode of The Phyllis Diller Show in 1996. He also appeared in other TV shows like The Virginian, The Wild Wild West, Judd for the Defense, and The Rat Patrol.

Bp Hopkins’ was last seen onscreen in Ron Howard’s 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy. He is survived by his wife Sian Eleanor Green and children Matthew and Jane Hopkins.

A look into the late Bo Hopkins’ family life

Bo Hopkins was a proud father to two children (Image via Getty Images)

Bo Hopkins was born William Hopkins on February 2, 1938, in Greenville, South Carolina. He was adopted by a couple when he was just nine months old and grew up with his adoptive parents. His father reportedly worked in a mill in Taylors, South Carolina, and passed away at the age of 39.

Following his father’s demise, Hopkins and his mother moved to a new residence in nearby Ware Shoals to live with his grandfather and uncles. The actor was eventually sent to live with his grandparents after his mother remarried.

Matt Oswalt @MattOswaltVA RIP Bo Hopkins. Even if you don't recognize the name I'm sure you've seen him. American Graffiti, Midnight Express, Wild Bunch to name a few.

His IMDB page is like a CVS receipt of great character actor parts RIP Bo Hopkins. Even if you don't recognize the name I'm sure you've seen him. American Graffiti, Midnight Express, Wild Bunch to name a few.His IMDB page is like a CVS receipt of great character actor parts https://t.co/nQdsexSC0m

Hopkins was 12 years old when he first learned that he was adopted. He eventually met his biological mother, half-sister, and half-brother in Lockhart. Unfortunately, the actor ran into several legal troubles while growing up and ultimately decided to enlist in the U.S. Army before his seventeenth birthday.

The American Graffiti star married Sian Eleanor Green in 1989, and the duo stayed together for over three decades until the former’s demise. They also share two children together, son Matthew and daughter Jane.

