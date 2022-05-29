Bo Hopkins net worth: ‘American Graffiti’ star’s fortune explored as he passes away at 80

On Saturday, May 28, American Graffiti star Bo Hopkins passed away at 80 due to a heart attack.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died at the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys. Additional information regarding his death was relayed to the publication by his wife, Sian Eleanor Green.

News of his demise was also confirmed on his website, which showcased a message that read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

Born in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina, William Hopkins changed his first name based on a character he played in his first Broadway play called Bus Stop.

How much was Bo Hopkins worth?

As per data pooled from multiple publications, Bo Hopkins was worth an estimated $3 million. However, a few publications peg his net worth at $66 million, which appears to be incorrect. The actor was active in his career for over 47 years.

According to his IMDb profile, Hopkins had worked on projects from 1966 to around 2006, following which the South Carolina native took a significant hiatus for seven years. He returned to the acting scene in 2013, with his last role being in 2020. The actor was also the recipient of the Golden Boot in 1995.

Bo Hopkins was best known for his roles in films like The Wild Bunch (1969), American Graffiti (1973), White Lightning (1973), and Midnight Express (1978). As per his career graph on IMDb, Hopkins forayed into professional acting with 1966’s television series The Phyllis Diller Show. He appeared in one episode to portray a character named Chub.

Since then, Bo Hopkins has appeared in almost 131 projects. His last appearance was in Ron Howard’s 2020 drama Hillbilly Elegy, where he portrayed Papaw.

The octogenarian veteran actor also worked as a producer in 2003’s crime-thriller Shade, which starred Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Foxx, and Thandiwe Newton. The film, which had a reported budget of $10 million, was a box-office failure and only managed to gross over $458,000 worldwide.

Following the news of his death, 1996’s 101 Dalmatians star Glenn Close took to Instagram to share her experience of working with Hopkins.

She posted a picture of them on set and wrote:

“It was a great privilege to work with Bo in HILLBILLY ELEGY. He was an actor to his core and put his heart into every take. He was a gentleman and a gentle man. He may have once, during his early days, around the time of AMERICAN GRAFFITI, been one of the bad boys, but I got acquainted and enjoyed the company of a man with a twinkle in his eye and the heart of a knight.”

Hopkins reportedly passed away in the presence of his wife, Sian, and is survived by her and their two children.

