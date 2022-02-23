Who was Riky Rick? Tributes pour in as rapper passes away at 34

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, died early on Wednesday morning at the age of 34. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

His family confirmed the news in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, asking for privacy and prayers. The statement noted:

"The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg."

The statement added:

"Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends, and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends, and community is well-known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well-documented, and will forever be remembered."

Shortly before passing away, Riky took to Twitter to write a message that led fans to speculate that the rapper had died by suicide. Here's the tweet:

MR MAKHADO @rikyrickworld I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home. I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.

All that is known about Riky Rick

Rikhado Makhado, also known as Воѕѕ Zоnkе and Кіng Коtіnі, was born on July 20, 1987, in КwаМаѕhu, Ѕоuth Аfrіса but wаѕ rаіѕеd іn Јоhаnnеѕburg, Gаutеng, Ѕоuth Аfrіса.

Riky, who attended Тhе Ѕоuth Аfrісаn Ѕсhооl оf Моtіоn Рісturе Меdіum аnd Lіvе Performance, was also an actor, songwriter, composer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. Riky, who previously performed and recorded with Bongani Fassie, rose to fame with his super-hit 2014 single Nafukwa.

That same year, his track Amantombazane turned out to be a huge success. However, his debut studio album, Family Values, was what ultimately brought him the stardom he held on to till his last breath. Riky was the founder and owner of record label Cotton Club Records as well as a member of Boyz N Bucks.

Some of Riky's hit tracks include Sondela, Boss Zonke, Stay Shining, Come Alive, Sidlukotini, and You and I. Shortly after losing his father a few years ago, the rapper told the listeners of his podcast series LAB LIVE that he suffered from chronic depression and was on a "destructive path."

Twitter flooded with tributes as the news makes headlines

People from various parts of the world took to social media to pay homage to the rapper as soon as news of his demise broke.

naj⁷ borahannesburg 2022!🔮 @uhkive

it's so heartbreaking to hear of his passing. may he rest in peace🕊 been in shock for hours,, some of my childhood memories have riky rick's music playing in the bg :((it's so heartbreaking to hear of his passing. may he rest in peace🕊 been in shock for hours,, some of my childhood memories have riky rick's music playing in the bg :((it's so heartbreaking to hear of his passing. may he rest in peace🕊❤

LEO. @LeoDups

I hope he knows how legendary he is



My his soul rest in Peace and his legacy continue 🕊 The influence Riky Rick had on the Youth is unmatched. He did what no one else had done and succeeded.I hope he knows how legendary he isMy his soul rest in Peace and his legacy continue The influence Riky Rick had on the Youth is unmatched. He did what no one else had done and succeeded. I hope he knows how legendary he is 💔My his soul rest in Peace and his legacy continue ♥️🕊

SadBoi_vvs @sadboi_vvs what are we supposed to do as kids who love this culture now,the only one who cared bout’ us has left us



rest easy Rikhado "Riky Rick" Muziwendlovu Makhado.🕊 what are we supposed to do as kids who love this culture now,the only one who cared bout’ us has left usrest easy Rikhado "Riky Rick" Muziwendlovu Makhado.🕊

Bongani Sithebe @DibongzSithebe OWER RIKY RICK BOSS ZONKE KING KOTINI. 🕊️🕊️ #RIPRikyRick sometimes when God creates certain individuals he's showing off. REST INOWER RIKY RICK BOSS ZONKE KING KOTINI.🕊️🕊️ #RIPRikyRick sometimes when God creates certain individuals he's showing off. REST IN 🅿️ OWER RIKY RICK BOSS ZONKE KING KOTINI.🔥💔🇿🇦🕊️🕊️🌍

Clement Scholtz @cleme_clems What A Sad way to bow out of this world - RIP Riky Rick What A Sad way to bow out of this world - RIP Riky Rick

Vezi Silwanyana @Vezi_S . What saddens me the most is the pain and sadness that @rikyrickworld must have felt before taking his own life. Depression has long been a pandemic, I wish we could pay more attention to it. Sigula sihamba. RIP Boss Zonke What saddens me the most is the pain and sadness that @rikyrickworld must have felt before taking his own life. Depression has long been a pandemic, I wish we could pay more attention to it. Sigula sihamba. RIP Boss Zonke 💔. https://t.co/KEKroc9dRD

R E E C E 🧬 @iluvreeece the most redefining artist in SA culture. The father of South African rap 🕊 RIP Riky Rick manthe most redefining artist in SA culture. The father of South African rap 🕊 RIP Riky Rick man 😪 the most redefining artist in SA culture. The father of South African rap 🕊❤️

chaki @chakiChuckStar Rest in eternal peace to one of the best entertainers I've seen live. Was always a joy to see you do what you loved!



You were loved.

You were celebrated.

Rest easy Riky Rick. Rest in eternal peace to one of the best entertainers I've seen live. Was always a joy to see you do what you loved!You were loved. You were celebrated.Rest easy Riky Rick.

Farinho @Farinho_10



It's a reminder that mental health battles are oftentimes silent, and that we all have our scars. Gives you perspective.



#RIPRickyRick Really sad to hear of Riky Rick's passing. Saw him live once, the life of the party which was always a reference point for how I viewed him.It's a reminder that mental health battles are oftentimes silent, and that we all have our scars. Gives you perspective. Really sad to hear of Riky Rick's passing. Saw him live once, the life of the party which was always a reference point for how I viewed him.It's a reminder that mental health battles are oftentimes silent, and that we all have our scars. Gives you perspective. #RIPRickyRick

snore aalegra @sodge_ Riky Rick’s entire discography is the soundtrack to my youth. What an impact man. What a loss Riky Rick’s entire discography is the soundtrack to my youth. What an impact man. What a loss 😞

Riky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo, two kids (Jordan and Maik Daniel), his mother, and five siblings.

