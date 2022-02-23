Who was Riky Rick? Tributes pour in as rapper passes away at 34

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, died early on Wednesday morning at the age of 34. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.
His family confirmed the news in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, asking for privacy and prayers. The statement noted:
"The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg."
The statement added:
"Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends, and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends, and community is well-known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well-documented, and will forever be remembered."
Shortly before passing away, Riky took to Twitter to write a message that led fans to speculate that the rapper had died by suicide. Here's the tweet:
All that is known about Riky Rick
Rikhado Makhado, also known as Воѕѕ Zоnkе and Кіng Коtіnі, was born on July 20, 1987, in КwаМаѕhu, Ѕоuth Аfrіса but wаѕ rаіѕеd іn Јоhаnnеѕburg, Gаutеng, Ѕоuth Аfrіса.
Riky, who attended Тhе Ѕоuth Аfrісаn Ѕсhооl оf Моtіоn Рісturе Меdіum аnd Lіvе Performance, was also an actor, songwriter, composer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. Riky, who previously performed and recorded with Bongani Fassie, rose to fame with his super-hit 2014 single Nafukwa.
That same year, his track Amantombazane turned out to be a huge success. However, his debut studio album, Family Values, was what ultimately brought him the stardom he held on to till his last breath. Riky was the founder and owner of record label Cotton Club Records as well as a member of Boyz N Bucks.
Some of Riky's hit tracks include Sondela, Boss Zonke, Stay Shining, Come Alive, Sidlukotini, and You and I. Shortly after losing his father a few years ago, the rapper told the listeners of his podcast series LAB LIVE that he suffered from chronic depression and was on a "destructive path."
Twitter flooded with tributes as the news makes headlines
People from various parts of the world took to social media to pay homage to the rapper as soon as news of his demise broke. Here are tweets from people paying tribute to the rapper.
Riky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo, two kids (Jordan and Maik Daniel), his mother, and five siblings.