How did Ivan Reitman die? Tributes pour in as ‘Ghostbusters’ director passes away at 75

Ivan Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 12, aged 75. Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman, his children, confirmed the news to Associated Press in a joint statement, saying:
“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”
Reitman, born on October 27, 1946, got his big break in 1978 by producing National Lampoon’s Animal House. He gained huge success as a director when he directed Meatballs (1979).
The Czechoslovak-born star was widely known for directing movies like Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), Twins (1988), Ghostbusters 2 (1989), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and No Strings Attached (2011).
Social media exploded with fans paying tribute to Ivan Reitman as soon as news broke
Fans from across the globe took to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the loss of their favorite director. Here are some tweets from fans paying tribute to Ivan Reitman:
Celebrities like director-actor Josh Horowitz, BenDavid Grabinski, comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, writer and journalist Erik Davis, and screenwriter Jon Hurwitz expressed their sadness. They sent their condolences to the Reitman family:
Reitman, who focused more on producing in the 2000s, produced Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), the latest Ghostbusters iteration, directed by his son, Jason Reitman. He was set to direct and produce a sequel to Twins, titled Triplets, which would have starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito (also cast in the original movie).