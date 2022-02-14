How did Ivan Reitman die? Tributes pour in as ‘Ghostbusters’ director passes away at 75

Ivan Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 12, aged 75. Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman, his children, confirmed the news to Associated Press in a joint statement, saying:

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman, born on October 27, 1946, got his big break in 1978 by producing National Lampoon’s Animal House. He gained huge success as a director when he directed Meatballs (1979).

The Czechoslovak-born star was widely known for directing movies like Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), Twins (1988), Ghostbusters 2 (1989), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and No Strings Attached (2011).

Social media exploded with fans paying tribute to Ivan Reitman as soon as news broke

Reitman was best known for his comedy work, especially in the 1980s and 1990s (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fans from across the globe took to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the loss of their favorite director. Here are some tweets from fans paying tribute to Ivan Reitman:

Call The Ghøstbusters @callthegbs Ivan Reitman did for comedy what Spielberg did to blockbusters. The man somehow produced and directed films that didn't just feel like you watched funny people do or say funny stuff, but he told stories that made you laugh, cry, smile, and feel good. Ivan Reitman did for comedy what Spielberg did to blockbusters. The man somehow produced and directed films that didn't just feel like you watched funny people do or say funny stuff, but he told stories that made you laugh, cry, smile, and feel good.

LiveWire514 @jjnba RIP Ivan Reitman, you changed my childhood with Ghostbusters. Forever grateful. RIP Ivan Reitman, you changed my childhood with Ghostbusters. Forever grateful.

Joe England @JoeEngland6 Ivan Reitman built a lot of my childhood. I owe a large amount of what I am to him and his work. I'm grateful. Ivan Reitman built a lot of my childhood. I owe a large amount of what I am to him and his work. I'm grateful.

Joel Dunn @JoelADunn RIP Ivan Reitman, a legendary filmmaker whose brilliant work will continue to entertain people for generations to come. May his memory be a blessing. RIP Ivan Reitman, a legendary filmmaker whose brilliant work will continue to entertain people for generations to come. May his memory be a blessing.

John Bava III @JohnBava3 Where do I start with Ivan Reitman? Among his directorial credits were both Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s (he was a producer for the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Twins, and perhaps the funniest military-themed movie of all time, Stripes. RIP. Where do I start with Ivan Reitman? Among his directorial credits were both Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s (he was a producer for the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Twins, and perhaps the funniest military-themed movie of all time, Stripes. RIP.

Raul Camarena @stargrave1 When I was a young, I didn’t know what I was going to do for living, but one thing I knew for sure. I planned to be a #GhostBuster after I retired. I’m still working, but I keep that thought in mind when I write my horror stories. Farewell #IvanReitman and thanks @JasonReitman When I was a young, I didn’t know what I was going to do for living, but one thing I knew for sure. I planned to be a #GhostBuster after I retired. I’m still working, but I keep that thought in mind when I write my horror stories. Farewell #IvanReitman and thanks @JasonReitman https://t.co/cuBdskVvck

Joysea Crew @JoyseaCrew

‘Animal House’ (1978) and 30 years later ‘Up In The Air’ (2009).

So many before, during, and after.

We were lucky to have you, Ivan 🏻 🏻 @taradublinrocks My two favorites:‘Animal House’ (1978) and 30 years later ‘Up In The Air’ (2009).So many before, during, and after.We were lucky to have you, Ivan #Reitman @taradublinrocks My two favorites:‘Animal House’ (1978) and 30 years later ‘Up In The Air’ (2009).So many before, during, and after.We were lucky to have you, Ivan #Reitman 🙏🏻💔🙏🏻

👻 GB Lukee 🎃 @gb_lukee One of the most heartwarming things about the past year was seeing all the behind the scenes footage of Jason and Ivan Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and how connected they felt when making the movie together. #ThankYouIvan One of the most heartwarming things about the past year was seeing all the behind the scenes footage of Jason and Ivan Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and how connected they felt when making the movie together. #ThankYouIvan https://t.co/HGXATMShoI

Josh Brown @JoshBrown06



Thank you for all the laughs, and helping bring my heroes to life. You never knew me, but you helped mold me into who I am today. I’ll never ever forget you.



RIP Ivan Reitman (1946-2022) Dear Ivan,Thank you for all the laughs, and helping bring my heroes to life. You never knew me, but you helped mold me into who I am today. I’ll never ever forget you.RIP Ivan Reitman (1946-2022) #Ghostbusters Dear Ivan, Thank you for all the laughs, and helping bring my heroes to life. You never knew me, but you helped mold me into who I am today. I’ll never ever forget you.RIP Ivan Reitman (1946-2022) #Ghostbusters https://t.co/4KwGSGWM8l

Tõm ⚒️ @TomMCJL Ivan Reitman created one of cinemas most recognisable themes & films in Ghostbusters, that have thus far spanned decades, aging like beauty & introducing themselves to new generations. They won't ever be forgotten, and nor will he. This is upsetting, may he rest peacefully.. Ivan Reitman created one of cinemas most recognisable themes & films in Ghostbusters, that have thus far spanned decades, aging like beauty & introducing themselves to new generations. They won't ever be forgotten, and nor will he. This is upsetting, may he rest peacefully.. https://t.co/HOAkWTzNGH

Celebrities like director-actor Josh Horowitz, BenDavid Grabinski, comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, writer and journalist Erik Davis, and screenwriter Jon Hurwitz expressed their sadness. They sent their condolences to the Reitman family:

Josh Horowitz @joshuahorowitz RIP to the great Ivan Reitman. What more can be said about GHOSTBUSTERS? Pure glorious entertainment. DAVE is a masterpiece I absolutely adore. So many gifts to my generation of film lovers and makers. Condolences to his family. RIP to the great Ivan Reitman. What more can be said about GHOSTBUSTERS? Pure glorious entertainment. DAVE is a masterpiece I absolutely adore. So many gifts to my generation of film lovers and makers. Condolences to his family.

BenDavid Grabinski+ @bdgrabinski RIP Ivan Reitman. A major loss. This is my favorite motivational speech in movie history. RIP Ivan Reitman. A major loss. This is my favorite motivational speech in movie history. https://t.co/dNfrGWgK73

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS @BRIANMBENDIS no director made me laugh harder with seemingly throw away bits that were anything but... RIP Ivan Reitman!! after spending the 80's answering ANY phone with GHOSTBUSTERS, WHADAYAWANT? my best friend and I spent the next ten years throwing this line into any conversation. no director made me laugh harder with seemingly throw away bits that were anything but... RIP Ivan Reitman!! after spending the 80's answering ANY phone with GHOSTBUSTERS, WHADAYAWANT? my best friend and I spent the next ten years throwing this line into any conversation. https://t.co/tfHK1VrRdp

Erik Davis @ErikDavis “I've always believed in populating my films with characters who we like, who we have some warmth for, who have warmth for each other, who we would like to hang out with, who we emulate in one way or another.” - Ivan Reitman #RIP “I've always believed in populating my films with characters who we like, who we have some warmth for, who have warmth for each other, who we would like to hang out with, who we emulate in one way or another.” - Ivan Reitman #RIP https://t.co/WICjHA4cie

Jon Hurwitz @jonhurwitz Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP https://t.co/F0q41Cz52l

Also Read Article Continues below

Reitman, who focused more on producing in the 2000s, produced Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), the latest Ghostbusters iteration, directed by his son, Jason Reitman. He was set to direct and produce a sequel to Twins, titled Triplets, which would have starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito (also cast in the original movie).

Edited by Ravi Iyer