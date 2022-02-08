How did Chris Huvane die? Tributes pour in as Management 360 partner dies aged 47

Hollywood talent manager Chris Huvane passed away on Sunday, February 6, at 47. He reportedly died due to an apparent suicide after battling depression for several years.

The news of Huvane's demise was confirmed by his firm, Management 360, in a statement to Deadline:

“We are devastated beyond words this morning. Chris was simply ‘the best of the best. A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him.”

The company also offered condolences to Huvane's family and said it would honor his legacy every day in the future:

“It’s an incalculable loss, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the talent manager opened up about his depression in a Facebook post last year. He shared a photo of a volunteer activity for Habitat for Humanity with Management 360 and wrote:

“I remember this day vividly. It was week four of a crippling depression that lasted for a long time and still leaves me with shrapnel to this day. I was finding it hard to find motivation to live despite having an abundance of reasons to live. Brain was wired incorrectly causing me to have panic attacks for the first time in my forty-four years.”

Huvane was one of Hollywood's most-loved media executives. The news of his sudden demise shocked the industry, with several celebrities and admirers taking to social media to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the late manager.

Twitter mourns loss of Chris Huvane

He was considered one of the top talent managers in Hollywood. Chris contributed to the success of many prominent artists and was known for his jovial behavior and helpful nature. He was often deemed as the "guy's guy" in the industry.

The Management 360 partner has worked with clients like Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, Zach Braff, Henry Winkler, Chris Cantwell, Jensen Ackles, Zoey Deutch, Margaret Qualley, Ben McKenzie, Malcolm Barrett, Chris Rogers, and the late Chadwick Boseman, among many others.

Following the announcement of Chris Huvane's demise, several celebrities, colleagues, industry associates, and well-wishers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the talent manager:

Henry Winkler @hwinkler4real CHRIS HUVANE Is no longer on this earth .. It is heartbreaking .. Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker .. He is now Free .

Relax in peace Chris CHRIS HUVANE Is no longer on this earth .. It is heartbreaking .. Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker .. He is now Free .Relax in peace Chris

Haaz Sleiman @haazsleiman 🏽 #chrishuvane my former manager. I even tried to have him represent me again not long ago. He was a beacon of light. So incredibly charitable, generous, thoughtful, empathetic, compassionate, and very loving. He took his own life last night. Please pray for him. #chrishuvane my former manager. I even tried to have him represent me again not long ago. He was a beacon of light. So incredibly charitable, generous, thoughtful, empathetic, compassionate, and very loving. He took his own life last night. Please pray for him. 🙏🏽😔 https://t.co/82eAfMJ77y

Glen Powell @glenpowell

Hollywood can be a really brutal place and he guided me through some trying moments. He put empathy, authenticity, and humanity into every waking moment. His place in my memory is on a motorcycle on the PCH looking over at me grinning like a boy. Chris Huvane was special.Hollywood can be a really brutal place and he guided me through some trying moments. He put empathy, authenticity, and humanity into every waking moment. His place in my memory is on a motorcycle on the PCH looking over at me grinning like a boy. #RIP Chris Huvane was special. Hollywood can be a really brutal place and he guided me through some trying moments. He put empathy, authenticity, and humanity into every waking moment. His place in my memory is on a motorcycle on the PCH looking over at me grinning like a boy. #RIP

Christopher Cantwell @ifyoucantwell There is no Cantwell & Rogers writing team without Chris Huvane. There is no HALT AND CATCH FIRE without Chris Huvane. He was our manager for over ten years. As a boxer from the Bronx, Chris was in your corner, giving you tough love when you wanted to just fall into the ropes. There is no Cantwell & Rogers writing team without Chris Huvane. There is no HALT AND CATCH FIRE without Chris Huvane. He was our manager for over ten years. As a boxer from the Bronx, Chris was in your corner, giving you tough love when you wanted to just fall into the ropes.

Kevin Polowy @djkevlar Shook & devastated by the death of dear friend Chris Huvane. An obit calls Chris "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood." Truer words have never been written. Chris's heart swelled with love & warmth & compassion. Even if as an amateur boxer he could probably knock you the f out... Shook & devastated by the death of dear friend Chris Huvane. An obit calls Chris "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood." Truer words have never been written. Chris's heart swelled with love & warmth & compassion. Even if as an amateur boxer he could probably knock you the f out... https://t.co/8SDlDCh4I8

Andy Horwitz @andyhorwitz_ Chris Huvane passing away has really hit hard. He was the best of the best in Hollywood and I can honestly say there was nobody else like him. He was always so kind to me, and to everyone I knew who worked with him. I'm crushed and just so sad. Chris Huvane passing away has really hit hard. He was the best of the best in Hollywood and I can honestly say there was nobody else like him. He was always so kind to me, and to everyone I knew who worked with him. I'm crushed and just so sad.

Jonathan WC Mills @JWCM That #chrishuvane news is deeply sad and sobering. Check on people. Depression is not a joke. See my pinned tweet for resources. That #chrishuvane news is deeply sad and sobering. Check on people. Depression is not a joke. See my pinned tweet for resources.

✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette Rest In true Peace Chris Huvane .God bless you. Rest In true Peace Chris Huvane .God bless you.

THEO @Theorossi



YOU were greatly appreciated and honored by myself and my family.



Rest now brother.



🏽

@afspnational Peace Chris HuvaneYOU were greatly appreciated and honored by myself and my family.Rest now brother. Peace Chris HuvaneYOU were greatly appreciated and honored by myself and my family.Rest now brother.👑🙏🏽👑@afspnational

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider Just saw the news about Chris Huvane. Devastated. One of the first guys to give me the time of day as a young reporter and that’s because he was the sweetest guy in addition to being a great manager. My heart goes out to the entire Huvane family and Chris’ friends and colleagues. Just saw the news about Chris Huvane. Devastated. One of the first guys to give me the time of day as a young reporter and that’s because he was the sweetest guy in addition to being a great manager. My heart goes out to the entire Huvane family and Chris’ friends and colleagues.

Huvane leaves behind his father, Martin Huvane, and wife, Cole Huvane. He is also survived by his brothers, Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane, CAA partner Kevin Huvane, Robert Huvane, Michael Huvane, Denise Whalen, and his nephew Declan Huvane.

A look back into the life of Chris Huvane

Chris Huvane became the partner of Management 360 in 2015 (Image via Matthew Simmons/WireImage)

Chris Huvane was born on June 29, 1974, and raised in Yonkers, New York. As per The Los Angeles Times, he reportedly decided to begin his career in the entertainment industry after meeting Julianne Moore while working as a bellhop at a Manhattan hotel.

Huvane moved to Los Angeles in 2000 and started his career as a PR person at HBH Public Relations. He then joined GQ magazine and worked for eight years before being appointed as the senior West Coast editor.

The media personnel joined Management 360 in 2010, intending to become a talent manager. He went on to become a partner at the firm in 2015 after a commendable five-year stint at the organization.

The Hollywood official also bagged minor acting roles in films like Joel Schumacher's 2000 flick, Tigerland, and later in Sex and the City. He even served as the co-producer of Mark Steven Johnson's film Finding Steve McQueen and an executive producer of the Bravo TV reality series It's a Brad, Brad World.

Chris Huvane was also involved in other entrepreneurial ventures like The Dime Bar in Los Angeles and a Stout Burgers and Beer franchise in Palm Springs. In addition to his successful career, he was passionate about several hobbies, including boxing, motorcycles, tattoos, and animals.

The beloved talent manager will undoubtedly be missed by his family, friends, clients, and colleagues, but he will always be remembered for his contributions in Hollywood.

