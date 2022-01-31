Who was Jo Kendall? Tributes pour in as BBC's 'I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again' star dies aged 83

Jo Kendall passed away on January 29 at the age of 83. Actor John Cleese paid tribute to Kendall on Twitter, who was also a member of the 1963 Cambridge Footlights revue Cambridge Circus alongside Kendall.

John said,

“I woke to hear of dear Jo Kendall’s death. She was in the 1963 Cambridge Footlights Revue which took her, Tim Brooke Taylor, Bill Oddie, David Hatch, Humphrey Barclay and me into Show Business. Jo performed in over 100 ‘I’m sorry I’ll read that Again’ shows and the 1948 show…”

Cleese described Kendall as a very likable, cheerful, and friendly woman. They got to know each other during their 1964 Tour of New Zealand, and they started appearing together off-Broadway.

John said that Jo was an integral part of the ISIRTA team and they did several John and Mary sketches. Cleese concluded by saying that he has many memories of her.

Jo Kendall’s journey in the entertainment industry

Josephine May Kendall, born on February 17, 1938, played the role of Desdemona in a production of Othello at Cambridge ADC Theatre in 1962.

She then appeared in the West End in London, New Zealand, and Broadway in 1963 and the Cambridge University revue Cambridge Circus, directed by Humphrey Barclay.

Jo Kendall was a famous actress and writer (Image via BestDrWho/Twitter)

Josephine was a frequent performer in BBC’s radio comedy program, I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again, and played the role of Lady Cynthia Fitzmelton in the opening episode of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Kendall appeared in the comedy-drama The Unvarnished Truth at London’s Phoenix Theatre in 1978 and was seen as Aunt Maud in the BBC children’s series Marlene Marlowe Investigates in 1993 and 1994.

Jo played the role of Adelaide Palliser in the 1974 BBC television adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s Palliser novels, The Pallisers. This was followed by the 1979 drama film, Scum, and the period romantic drama Howards End in 1992.

The Spalding, Lincolnshire native was seen playing Peggy Skilbeck in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale Farm. She then appeared as Mrs. Bardell in The Pickwick Papers in 1985 and Anne Stanhope in the television play, The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

Kendall was cast as the mother of the character Roland Browning in the children’s television drama, Grange Hill in the 1980s and appeared as Miss Elizabeth Wait in the BBC adaptation of The Cuckoo Sister in 1986.

Netizens pay tribute to Jo Kendall

Jo Kendall was a resident of Suffolk before her death and gained recognition during the 1960s for her appearances on stage and television. The public and other celebrities paid tribute when they heard of his death.

Jem Roberts @JemRoberts

There were few brilliant funny women quite so underappreciated and unfairly ignored as the great JO KEndall. Every female comic who has gone beyond ‘bimbo or old bat’ stereotypes follows in her footsteps. RIP twitter.com/johncleese/sta… John Cleese @JohnCleese I woke to hear of dear Jo Kendall's death



She was in the 1963 Cambridge Footlights Revue which took her, Tim Brooke Taylor, Bill Oddie, David Hatch, Humphrey Barclay and me into Show Business



Jo performed in over 100 'I'm sorry I'll read that Again' shows and the 1948 show... I woke to hear of dear Jo Kendall's deathShe was in the 1963 Cambridge Footlights Revue which took her, Tim Brooke Taylor, Bill Oddie, David Hatch, Humphrey Barclay and me into Show Business Jo performed in over 100 'I'm sorry I'll read that Again' shows and the 1948 show... Oh dear, what a week for the I’m Sorry family.There were few brilliant funny women quite so underappreciated and unfairly ignored as the great JO KEndall. Every female comic who has gone beyond ‘bimbo or old bat’ stereotypes follows in her footsteps. RIP Oh dear, what a week for the I’m Sorry family.There were few brilliant funny women quite so underappreciated and unfairly ignored as the great JO KEndall. Every female comic who has gone beyond ‘bimbo or old bat’ stereotypes follows in her footsteps. RIP ❤️ twitter.com/johncleese/sta…

Justin Lewis @WhenIsBirths RIP Jo Kendall. It's quite a CV: who else can claim I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again, The Burkiss Way, Scum and Grange Hill, the latter as Roland's mum. RIP Jo Kendall. It's quite a CV: who else can claim I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again, The Burkiss Way, Scum and Grange Hill, the latter as Roland's mum.

Rosie Wilkinson @RosieWilkinson Ahhh, Jo Kendall. Along with Betty Marsden and Heather Chasen one of the very first of my funny women idols. Would’ve been very easy to get lost in the madness of ISIRTA but she was immense. John and Mary particular faves. Thanks for it all. Ahhh, Jo Kendall. Along with Betty Marsden and Heather Chasen one of the very first of my funny women idols. Would’ve been very easy to get lost in the madness of ISIRTA but she was immense. John and Mary particular faves. Thanks for it all.

Sean Gaffney @Toukochan Jo Kendall holding her own against the rest of the cast of ISIRTA is one of the most impressive performances ever. She was fantastic. Jo Kendall holding her own against the rest of the cast of ISIRTA is one of the most impressive performances ever. She was fantastic.

Sioned Wiliam @sionedwiliam So sorry to hear of the death of Jo Kendall - a great comic performer, she shone in The Burkiss Way and ISIRTA. A sad week for radio comedy indeed. So sorry to hear of the death of Jo Kendall - a great comic performer, she shone in The Burkiss Way and ISIRTA. A sad week for radio comedy indeed.

Tim Worthington @outonbluesix One of comedy's great forgotten highlights. The Burkiss Way AND Jo Kendall. One of comedy's great forgotten highlights. The Burkiss Way AND Jo Kendall. https://t.co/Hl7egV9MKK

Daniel McGachey @DMcGachey Sad to hear that Jo Kendall has died. She was in early Emmerdale Farm, played Roland's mum in Grange Hill & was in everything from Scum to The Pallisers to Woof. In the world of comedy, she'll be warmly remembered for The Burkiss Way, the original Hitchhiker's Guide... Sad to hear that Jo Kendall has died. She was in early Emmerdale Farm, played Roland's mum in Grange Hill & was in everything from Scum to The Pallisers to Woof. In the world of comedy, she'll be warmly remembered for The Burkiss Way, the original Hitchhiker's Guide... https://t.co/08adW7lIg6

Paul Scott @sorcererpds God awful photo of me but lovely one of Jo Kendall by @trevtography when I was lucky to stage manage @ISIRTA_Again in which she (and Tim B-T) were guesting. Sleep well, you charming, witty, erudite and cheeky woman. God awful photo of me but lovely one of Jo Kendall by @trevtography when I was lucky to stage manage @ISIRTA_Again in which she (and Tim B-T) were guesting. Sleep well, you charming, witty, erudite and cheeky woman. https://t.co/ozTw0cZFvz

Gareth Brownbill @Scouse_Gareth RIP Jo Kendall. So funny with the future Goodies, John Cleese and David Hatch in I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again, as well as performing in countless other TV & radio shows and films. RIP Jo Kendall. So funny with the future Goodies, John Cleese and David Hatch in I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again, as well as performing in countless other TV & radio shows and films.

Josephine married local farmer Frederick J. Bowd in 1958 in Holbeach St. Marks, Lincolnshire, and spent her last days at Denville Hall, a London retirement home made for acting and theater stars.

