How did Howard Hesseman die? Tributes pour in as DJ Johnny Fever from 'WKRP in Cincinnati' passes away at 81

Popular character actor Howard Hesseman recently passed away on January 29 at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his longtime representative Robbie Kass who said,

“Howard was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world.”

Howard became well-known for his appearances on sitcoms like WKRP in Cincinnati, Head of the Class, and more.

Howard Hesseman’s cause of death and career

The Loose Shoes star died of complications from colon surgery he had last summer, as mentioned by his wife, actress and acting teacher Corline Ducrocq. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Born on February 27, 1940, in Lebanon, Oregon, he was raised by his mother and stepfather. He graduated in 1985 from Silverton High School and attended the University of Oregon.

Howard made his television debut in an episode of the TV show Dragnet in 1968 and played the role of Jesse Chaplin, the editor of an underground newspaper.

The Doctor Detroit star became a familiar name in the entertainment industry during the late 1960s. He then joined the improvisational comedy troupe 'The Committee' in San Francisco in 1965 and was a radio DJ under the name Don Sturdy.

Hesseman made guest appearances on shows like The Andy Griffith Show, Dragnet 1967, Soap, and Sanford and Son.

Howard Hesseman was a part of the entertainment industry since 1960s (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

He then grabbed the role of radio DJ Dr. Johnny Fever in the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. He was seen as an unlucky radio DJ who spent time on radio in the early stages of his career.

Howard received two Emmy Award nominations for his work on WKRP in Cincinnati and became famous for his appearance as Charlie Moore in the ABC comedy, Head of the Class. He played the role of a teacher at a Manhattan High School for high achievers.

The Martian Child actor was then cast on the CBS comedy One Day at a Time and continued to make guest appearances on shows like The Rockford Files, Chicago Med, House, Fresh Off the Boat, and others.

He was also seen in many television movies like A Christmas in Vermont, The Homeless Detective, and Bigfoot. He played major roles in other films like About Schmidt, Halloween II, Salvation Boulevard, All About Steve, and others.

Apart from his work on films and television, Howard spent most of his time swimming and gardening.

Netizens pay tribute to Howard Hesseman

Howard Hesseman gained a lot of fame thanks to his film and television roles since the 1960s. Fans and celebrities expressed their grief on Twitter when news of his death went viral.

Trey @Juggalo_Trey48 Rest easy Johnny Fever.



Howard Hessemen

1940-2022 Rest easy Johnny Fever. Howard Hessemen 1940-2022 https://t.co/D1FSRCHKZs

Young Sherlock James @jimsherlock1008



Who didn't love that radio station's lineup - all they needed was Johnny and Venus! Funny and heartwarming - WKRP!



Loved it when he called late night listeners "demented crazoids"! In my vocab ever since... R.I.P #JohnnyFever Howard Hessemen!Who didn't love that radio station's lineup - all they needed was Johnny and Venus! Funny and heartwarming - WKRP!Loved it when he called late night listeners "demented crazoids"! In my vocab ever since... R.I.P #JohnnyFever Howard Hessemen! Who didn't love that radio station's lineup - all they needed was Johnny and Venus! Funny and heartwarming - WKRP!Loved it when he called late night listeners "demented crazoids"! In my vocab ever since... https://t.co/7tJhcwikEi

Brian Colburn @briancolburn



One of the characters who helped fuel my childhood obsession with radio. RIP Howard Hessemen, who will forever be known to me as Dr. Johnny Fever.One of the characters who helped fuel my childhood obsession with radio. RIP Howard Hessemen, who will forever be known to me as Dr. Johnny Fever. One of the characters who helped fuel my childhood obsession with radio. 😞 https://t.co/SaqI4s6IE1

David Stone @davidstonedj Rest In Peace Howard Hessemen. WKRP was one of my favourite shows growing up, and likely inspired my love for music and radio. And one more thing, little babies…BOOGER! Rest In Peace Howard Hessemen. WKRP was one of my favourite shows growing up, and likely inspired my love for music and radio. And one more thing, little babies…BOOGER! https://t.co/lvUfM3wmJO

Kim Lee @Lil_Sister_



RIP, to one of the greatest actor/comedians to ever entertain us, Howard Hessemen



#RIP #HowardHessemen I wanted to capture this before his death date is added. We need to stop 2022 right now!!RIP, to one of the greatest actor/comedians to ever entertain us, Howard Hessemen I wanted to capture this before his death date is added. We need to stop 2022 right now!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭RIP, to one of the greatest actor/comedians to ever entertain us, Howard Hessemen #RIP #HowardHessemen https://t.co/sNFaZugfqM

Dana Saravia @KhalLisaSimpson

As much as I will miss him on this plane, I know he's moving where he wants to be most. Much Love sir 🖖 twitter.com/ThatEricAlper/… Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Howard Hesseman, who played disc jockey Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. He was 81.

For years, I thought all DJs acted like him. Sometimes I still do.

He will be greatly missed. Howard Hesseman, who played disc jockey Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. He was 81.For years, I thought all DJs acted like him. Sometimes I still do.He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/vJYNhVuJX1 Oh no. So sorry to read this, Howard Hessemen was part of a LOT of movies & shows I really liked. He was even in one of my all time fave movies Billy Jack.As much as I will miss him on this plane, I know he's moving where he wants to be most. Much Love sir Oh no. So sorry to read this, Howard Hessemen was part of a LOT of movies & shows I really liked. He was even in one of my all time fave movies Billy Jack. As much as I will miss him on this plane, I know he's moving where he wants to be most. Much Love sir ❤️🖖 twitter.com/ThatEricAlper/…

Also Read Article Continues below

The Six Against the Rock star is survived by his wife Caroline Ducrocq. However, it is unknown when the pair got married.

Edited by Danyal Arabi