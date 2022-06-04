Who is Tasha Ghouri from Love Island UK? Meet the first-ever deaf contestant on ITV’s dating series

Love Island UK is all set to return with a brand new season this summer on ITV. Season 8 will feature 11 islanders participating in the show to find love and have fun. One of the contestants to head off to the Majorcan villa is Tasha Ghouri, a model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

In her introductory video for Love Island UK 2022, the 23-year-old islander stated that she has a superpower. She said that she was born deaf and got a cochlear implant at the age of five. Last year, she grabbed the attention of British fashion retailer ASOS and modeled their earrings while wearing a cochlear implant.

For those unaware of what a cochlear implant is, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders defines it as follows:

“A cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.”

Meanwhile, Ghouri made history as she became the first-ever deaf contestant on the ITV show.

All about Tasha Ghouri’s “superpower”

In an Instagram post, Tasha Ghouri explained that her family and her learnt the BSL (British Sign Language) when she was young. She also knows how to lip-read. If the outer piece of her cochlear implant device is taken off, she goes completely deaf but can still feel vibrations and beats. This is when she relies on studying body language and lip reading. In the Love Island UK introductory video, Tasha Ghouri opened up about her superpower. She said:

"I have got a superpower as I like to call it. So I was born completely deaf and then at the age of five I got the cochlear implant, and it’s something very special and personal to me, but I’m so open about it. I’m literally like ‘This is me’ like you know, I won’t change for anything.”

About her experience on the show, she said:

“You’ll definitely fine me on the dance floor on a night out. I’ll be grooving, having fun with the girls.”

Ghouri further mentioned that her dating history is “shambles,” so she is looking for a guy who will accept her for her true self. Only time will tell whether the model will find someone who checks all her boxes.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures from her modeling photoshoots and dance videos. In her ITV bio, she describes herself as “goofy and a joker,” and also as the type of girl who puts others before herself.

Love Island UK Season 8 contestants

Love Island UK Season 8 will introduce 11 good-looking contestants who are all set to spend their summer at the Majorcan villa. The contestants include:

1) Amber Beckford (24) from London

2) Andrew Le Page (27) from Guernsey

3) Dami Hope (26) from Dublin

4) Davide Sanclimenti (27) from Rome, Italy

5) Gemma Owen (19) from Chester

6) Ikenna Ekwonna (23) from Nottingham

7) Indiyah Polack (23) from London

8) Liam Llewellyn (22) from Newport

9) Luca Bish (23) from Brighton

10) Paige Thorne (24) from Swansea

11) Tasha Ghouri (23) from Thirsk

The first episode of Love Island UK Season 8 will premiere on Monday, June 6 at 9.00 PM ET on ITV.

