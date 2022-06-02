What is Dami Hope’s star sign? Love Island UK star has been single for four years

Dami Hope, a senior microbiologist who has been single for four years, is hoping to find love on Love Island UK 2022 by just being himself. He is planning to show his fun and passionate side to potential suitors. The show will air on June 6, 2022, at 9 PM on ITV2.

Dami Hope will be living in the villa with other fellow contestants, who are also joining the show to get lucky in love. The contestants will be living in a new Majorcan villa worth £2.57M.

All about Dami Hope's plans for Love Island

After staying single for four years, Dublin-born microbiologist Dami Hope is hoping to find love by flaunting his Irish charm in the Love Island villa. The 26-year-old joined the show to take a chance on finding his dream partner. Speaking about his reason to be on the show, Hope said:

“This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it's a fun experience.”

On the show, he will “try not to cause trouble” in the villa or among the contestants. He thinks that he will be a great partner, as he is “goofy” and very passionate. Speaking about how his star sign, Aries, plays into making him an ideal partner, he said:

"When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

A glimpse of his fun side can be seen on his Instagram profile, where he shares pictures of himself with funny captions. He has 9,905 followers, as of writing.

On the show, Hope will be looking for someone who will make his mother and him happy. According to the reality star, his mother “keeps pestering” him about “having a wife,” and reminding him that she was on her way to start a family at his age.

All about Love Island UK 2022

Filmed in a villa on the Spanish island of Majorca, the new season will see 11 contestants going through various challenges to win “both love and the cash prize” on the show. However, the controversial food challenge has been axed from the upcoming season of the show.

Season 8 will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, and she will also guide the islanders throughout the competition. Couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court were winners of the last season. The lovebirds left the villa with a £50,000 cash prize after defeating fellow islander couples Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and Teddy Soares and Faye Winter.

Post the completion of Season 7, the show’s return was in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic. After an 18-month hiatus, ITV confirmed that Love Island will return in the summer.

The show has been a huge success with the British audience. In 2018, Love Island UK became ITV2's most-watched show in the network's history. It was the most-watched TV show among its target audience of 16-34 year olds in 2020.

Tune in on June 6 to watch the all new season on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far