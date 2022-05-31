What are Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s net worth? Love Island 2022 hosts fortune explored ahead of show’s premiere

One of the most popular dating shows on television, Love Island is back and so are our favorite hosts. Season 8 of the reality TV dating competition will premiere this week on June 6, 2022. Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are returning to host the show.

Iain Stirling has been the voiceover narrator of the show since 2015 and has a networth of $4 million. Laura Whitmore has a net worth of whooping $15 million and is known for work as the host of MTV's Survival of the Fittest.

Who is Love Island Season 8 voiceover commentator Iain Stirling?

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Iain Stirling is a 34-year-old comedian, television personality, narrator and actor.

He was the presenter of All Over the Place in 2011 and 2012. He also hosted All Over the Place: Europe in 2015 and All Over the Place: Asia in 2017.

Iain earned his law degree from the University of Edinburgh and was a finalist for the Paramount Funniest Student and Chortle Student Comedian of the Year award. He was spotted at a comedy gig and was given the opportunity to present the CBBC Channel in 2010. He acted in the first four episodes of Scoop.

He was also nominated for the BAFTA in 2010 and 2014 for the Best Children's Presenter award for his work on CBBC's The Dog Ate My Homework. He won the award in 2016 for the same series.

He appeared on Comedy Bus in 2019. Stirling has been the voice narrator of Love Island since 2015.

Stirling plays Fifa on his Twitch account and has 65,786 followers on the popular video-streaming website as of May 31, 2022. He married Laura Whitmore in 2020 in a private humanist ceremony at Dublin City Hall. The couple has a daughter together.

Who is Love Island Season 8 host Laura Whitmore?

Born in County Wicklow, England, Laura Whitmore is a television presenter, model and actress. The 37-year-old host graduated from Dublin City University in journalism and is known for hosting I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! from 2011 to 2016.

She won the 2008 Pick Me MTV challenge and became the face of MTV news. She left the channel in 2015 and joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. Laura also owns her own brand named A Wear and is the spokeswoman for Because I Am A Girl, a clothing charity.

Laura has been hosting Love Island since Season 6.

About Love Island Season 8

The show will run for a total of 10 weeks and will be shot in a new villa in Mallorca. While the format of the dating series stays the same, the food challenge will be eliminated from the show. During the food challenge, the contestants were asked to pass food into the other participants mouth.

Love Island Season 8 will feature 11 singles who want to find their love partners, The contestants who will compete to win the prize money of $50,000 are

Tasha Ghouri

Liam Llewellyn

Amber Beckford

Gemma Owen

Davide Sanclimenti

Ikenna Ekwonna

Indiyah Polack

Paige Thorne

Andrew Le Page

Dami Hope

Luca Bish

Season 8 of the show will premiere on June 6 on ITV2 at 9 pm ET.

