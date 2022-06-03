What is Ikenna Ekwonna’s height? Meet the Love Island UK contestant with degree in Biomedical Sciences

Viewer's favorite reality dating show, Love Island UK Season 8, is set to premiere on June 6 with many hot singletons who are in the hope of finding love. Among the new set of singletons, biomedical student Ikenna Makwonna is raising eyebrows for being 6.5 ft tall. Although he has been in one relationship only, he now considers himself 'ready' to find someone.

Love Island is a long-running dating show in the UK. The show's concept influenced countries like the US to create their spin-offs. The show features a set of hot singles looking for love on an island. These Islanders get to know one another, flirt, couple up, and set out to find a genuine connection. However, they have to resist the temptation when new faces enter the island.

The official synopsis of season 8 of Love Island UK reads:

Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match. This series welcomes a new addition - a brand-new villa - the iconic luxury hang-out where all the action unfolds.

Love Island UK contestant Ikenna Makwonna is a Pharmaceutical sales specialist

The 23-year-old is a Pharmaceutical sales specialist who holds a degree in Biomedical Sciences from Nottingham Trent University.

Although Makwonna holds a science degree, his alternate career definitely would be a fitness coach. The Nottingham native does not only have a chiseled body, but he also believes in training people around him. He has a separate Instagram page dedicated to fitness coaching and inviting people to train under him.

Moreover, he was involved in a long-term relationship of three years which eventually did not work out. However, after breaking up, he took some time off to calm his mind. The singleton claims that he has been single by choice due to experiencing a turbulent love life. But now he wants to find someone and fall in love. He is looking forward to bringing spontaneity and meeting new people on Love Island UK this summer.

Furthermore, he told ITV that he is more of a 'slow burner' who takes time to fall in love, more deeply with someone. Also, he can tell in one go whether a person matches his vibe or not.

Moreover, when asked about the kind of girl he would like to fall in love with. He stated that looks do not matter a lot to him. Instead, he says,

“Make sure you’re chatty and your breath doesn’t smell!”

Who will be hosting Love Island UK Season 8?

UK's upcoming dating reality show will be hosted by model and television presenter Laura Whitmore. The Ireland native has been hosting the show since season 6, along with her husband Ian Stirling as the narrator.

Viewers can watch the show premiere on Monday, June 6 at 8.00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

