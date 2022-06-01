What is Amber Beckford’s profession? Love Island UK star describes herself as a “wild child”

Love Island is back, and we're getting main character vibes from Amber Beckford, one of the eleven contestants appearing on season 8 of the show. Amber is a nanny by profession.

Love Island features some singletons who want to find their love partners and are living in a villa in Mallorca, in isolation from the outside world. They are re-coupled throughout the Season and have to perform different tasks/go through some challenges. Those who fail to re-couple and are left single are at risk of getting eliminated.

Who is Love Island Season 8 contestant Amber Beckford?

Amber Beckford is a 24-year-old nanny. She is originally from London. She is the tenth singleton to join Love Island Season 8. She describes herself as a "wild child" and believes she has "definitely main character vibes." She says that she has "a little spark" that attracts everybody to her.

Amber's friends and family also describe her as a "wild child" and believe she is "fun, outspoken, crazy." Amber has been to many places around the world, according to her Instagram, like Dubai, Thailand, and Punta Cana.

She is excited to chat with other girls in the villa and is serious about finding "one nice guy to cuddle up with!" She feels that it is the right time to find love. She says,

"This year it definitely feels like it's two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

She says that she wants a partner who has a personality and makes her laugh, but her most considerable ick is a guy who is "flashy and show-off." She recalls the time a guy tried to impress her by showing off his car keys in the middle of a restaurant.

She does not want to date a "f**kboy" and states that she is over them. She says,

"I have patience with kids, but adults, they annoy me!"

She says that she can be very "opinionated."

Other contestants of Love Island Season 8

Apart from Amber, other contestants on the show include famous footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen and renowned microbiologist Dami Hope.

Andrew Le Page: Real estate agent

Dami Hope: Senior microbiologist

Davide Sanclimenti: Business owner

Gemma Owen: Dressage rider and businesswoman

Ikenna Ekwonna: Pharmaceutical sales specialist

Indiyah Polack: Hotel waitress

Liam Llewellyn: Pursuing Masters in Strength & Conditioning

Luca Bish: Fishmonger

Paige Thorne: Paramedic

Tasha Ghouri: Model and dancer

About Love Island Season 8

Love Island Season 8 will feature 11 contestants who will compete on the show to form love connections and win prize money of $50,000 as a couple. This Season will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, who has been the show's presenter since Season 6, and Iain Stirling will provide the voiceover narrative.

The challenges/tasks of the contestants include Twitter challenge, License to Swill, Kissing Booth Challenge, Truth or Dare, Rank Bank, Themed Challenges, Hearts on Fire, Dunk in Love, Snog, Marry, Pie, and Ranchy Races. The Season will not include a food passing challenge this time.

Tune into the show's season premiere on ITV2 on Monday, June 6 at 9.00 pm ET to see if this wild child finds her perfect match.

